The fire broke out inside a flat located on the top floor of the Mount hotel on the Esplanade at approximately 5.35pm on Wednesday (May 24).

Eight fire engines, an ambulance and a number of police vehicles were called to the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The incident involved a commercial building approximately 30x20m in size.

“Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

“Crews currently remain in attendance.”

Pictures from the scene showed firefighters used an aerial ladder platform to help them extinguish the flames.

Police closed the Esplanade between Mount Road and the hotel while crews tackled the fire.

The Service 74 bus (Fleetwood to Preston) was subsequently diverted due to the closure.

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: “Due to a fire on the Promenade in Fleetwood, service 74 is terminating at Fleetwood Ferry from now until the end of service.

“Rossall Point/Promenade cannot be served at this time, apologies for any inconvenience.”

Residents living nearby were advised to close their windows and doors

The fire service advised residents living nearby to close their windows and doors if they could see or smell smoke.

Residents quickly took to social media after the fire broke out, with one person reporting they could see the smoke from Barrow.

“What’s happening with all these sirens,” one resident wrote.

Another responded: “The flats above the Mount pub are on fire.”

