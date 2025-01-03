Our B&B in Blackpool was so bad we only stayed 10 minutes - round up of June's top stories

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Dec 2024, 08:48 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 12:17 GMT

June was a month of contrast from the tragic news of a missing teenager in Tenerife to heatwave predictions.

These are the ten most read stories in pictures...

Here are the links:

Tragic Lancashire teenager Jay Slater went missing in Tenerife after a night out and attempting a ten hour walk back to his apartment. Following an extensive search, the 19-year-old's body was found almost a month later.

1. Jay Slater

Tragic Lancashire teenager Jay Slater went missing in Tenerife after a night out and attempting a ten hour walk back to his apartment. Following an extensive search, the 19-year-old's body was found almost a month later.

Britain’s youngest drag queen rocked up to his Blackpool school prom as his flamboyant alter-ego and scooped an award for 'most likely to be famous'. Lewis Fuller, 16, attended his prom on Friday as his drag persona, Kendall Cursed, sporting full makeup, a blonde wig, and a bright pink dress, earning a round of applause from classmates on arrival

2. Prom award...

Britain's youngest drag queen rocked up to his Blackpool school prom as his flamboyant alter-ego and scooped an award for 'most likely to be famous'. Lewis Fuller, 16, attended his prom on Friday as his drag persona, Kendall Cursed, sporting full makeup, a blonde wig, and a bright pink dress, earning a round of applause from classmates on arrival

The Nolan sisters were out in force in Blackpool celebrating Maureen’s 70th birthday. The party at Pavillion on the Prom saw the sisters, including Loose Woman Coleen Nolan, reunite on the dancefloor and even even perform some of their greatest hits.

3. Birthday celebs...

The Nolan sisters were out in force in Blackpool celebrating Maureen's 70th birthday. The party at Pavillion on the Prom saw the sisters, including Loose Woman Coleen Nolan, reunite on the dancefloor and even even perform some of their greatest hits.

Fay Lloyd, 44, from Birmingham, labelled the Pine Lodge Hotel on Havelock Street “disgusting” after she went there with her family on Friday May 17. She cited a list of issues, such as an un-vacuumed carpet, mouldy wallpaper, a TV and lamp which didn’t work but, worst of all, blood on the bed sheets. The Gazette made several attempts to contact the Pine Lodge about the complaints

4. Dirty digs...

Fay Lloyd, 44, from Birmingham, labelled the Pine Lodge Hotel on Havelock Street "disgusting" after she went there with her family on Friday May 17. She cited a list of issues, such as an un-vacuumed carpet, mouldy wallpaper, a TV and lamp which didn't work but, worst of all, blood on the bed sheets. The Gazette made several attempts to contact the Pine Lodge about the complaints

Four Lancashire restaurants are ‘cheersing to that’ after being named in the UK's top 100 at the National Restaurants Awards. They were Moor Hall, L'Enclume, Parkers Arms and Northcote

5. Top restaurants...

Four Lancashire restaurants are 'cheersing to that' after being named in the UK's top 100 at the National Restaurants Awards. They were Moor Hall, L'Enclume, Parkers Arms and Northcote

Revolution Bars has announced that its premises on Market Street will be closing its doors permanently in August. It was one of 12 branches that are closing across the UK as the chain scrambles to cut costs.

6. To close...

Revolution Bars has announced that its premises on Market Street will be closing its doors permanently in August. It was one of 12 branches that are closing across the UK as the chain scrambles to cut costs.

