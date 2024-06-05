Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is one of 12 branches that are closing across the UK.

It has been confirmed that the Blackpool branch of a well-known bar chain will be closing later this year.

Revolution Bars has announced that its premises on Market Street will be closing its doors permanently in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of 12 branches that are closing across the UK as the chain scrambles to cut costs.

Revolution on Market Street in Blackpool is set to close its doors in August (Credit: Google)

An announcement on Revolution's website says: "We are sorry to say that we will be closing the doors on Blackpool on or around August 21, 2024.

“We're going to be throwing the best parties and serving up the best food up until this time, come and join us for one last Pornstar Martini.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the beginning of this year, the brand's parent company Revolution Bars Group announced it would be closing five Revolution bars, as well as branches of their other brands, with five Revolución de Cuba sites and one Playhouse pub to close.

The news came just weeks after the company reported its best trading period since 2019, The Sun reported.

At the time, chief executive Rob Pitcher said: "We have had the best festive trading period for four years with all of our brands recording positive like-for-like sales and Revolucion de Cuba being the standout performer.

"However, our younger customers are still feeling the disproportionate effect of the cost-of-living crisis and the national living wage will increase materially in April 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Therefore, we have taken the difficult yet ultimately beneficial step for the group to close several bars which are unprofitable."

It was further reported in April that another 12 bars were at risk of closure but these were not named.

The closures have now been confirmed, with most scheduled to close at the end of August.

Here is the full list of locations and the dates they are estimated to close: