'Party house' fears as former Blackpool hotel to be converted to holiday flats

Planners have given the go-ahead for a Blackpool hotel to be converted into holiday flats despite warnings the move could lead to the venue becoming a 'party house'.

Objections were received from six neighbours to the proposal to make alterations to the Ash Lea Hotel on Lord Street, North Shore, including the demolition of an extension.

The property on Lord Street which is to become holiday flats (picture from Google)

One objector warned similar serviced holiday accommodation in other parts of the town meant neighbours "frequently endure disturbances, including noisy parties".

Fears were also raised that the unmanned nature of the premises could prompt uncontrolled alcohol consumption and "lead to use as a party house".

Another neighbour John Hailes told the council's Planning Committee that demolition of the extension would damage a wall in his property "and leave a hole where our bathroom, bar and laundry room is."

Members of the committee said they shared the concerns, with Coun Dave Flanagan saying: "The last thing we want to do is approve something detrimental to your business and to residents."

Planning officers, who had recommended the application to create two holiday flats for approval, said the property was "in a main holiday area which is expected to experience a higher level of background noise compared to residential areas."

However their report added "with no owner/manager present on site, there could be potential for noise disturbance and antisocial behaviour both to neighbouring holiday uses and nearby permanent residential uses as the holiday accommodation area is in a quieter area of the town."

A noise assessment and management plan had been submitted, and the Planning Committee voted to approve the application.

However it was also agreed to seek further conditions including around soundproofing of the premises and asking for details about how the party wall would be rebuilt.