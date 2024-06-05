Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Blackpool church has swapped spiritual guidance for storage space after it fell out of favour with worshippers.

Blackpool Council planners have agreed to allow Waterloo Road Methodist Church in South Shore to continue to operate as a self-storage facility after dwindling congregations forced its closure several years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waterloo Road Methodist Church

Previously the site at the junction between Waterloo Road, Ansdell Road, Marton Drive, and Hawes Side Lane had been designated for housing. But plans approved in 2019 for a three-storey block of 12 flats have never been delivered due to changing market conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council's Planning Committee approved an application for the church to be used as storage for a temporary period of three years but councillors said they hoped a housing scheme would eventually come forward.