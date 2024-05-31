Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family say the bed and breakfast accommodation they booked into in Blackpool was so bad they walked out within just 10 minutes.

Fay Lloyd, 44, from Birmingham, labelled the Pine Lodge Hotel on Havelock Street “disgusting” after she went there with her family on Friday May 17.

She cited a list of issues, such as an un-vacuumed carpet, mouldy wallpaper, a TV and lamp which didn’t work but, worst of all, blood on the bed sheets.

The Gazette has made several attempts to contact the Pine Lodge about the complaints

The Pine Lodge Hotel on Havelock Street, Blackpool

Fay and her partner had travelled up from the Midlands to join her daughter and granddaughter at the Haven Cala Gran Holiday Park in Fleetwood, and had decided to book one night in Blackpool at the end of their stay.

Using Booking.com, she found the Pine Lodge and thought it would be the perfect spot to end the holiday.

It was centrally located, close to many key amenities, and did have some decent reviews. It was also very reasonably priced.

She said: “I was looking forward to seeing Blackpool, I hadn’t been there for a long time.

“After leaving Haven we went to the hotel - we were a bit too early and we couldn't go up to our rooms so we just had a few hours in Blackpool and then went back.

Fay Lloyd, of Birmingham, blasted the hotel and left a damning review on TripAdvisor

“Our daughter and granddaughter went to their room and we went up to ours.

“I took my shoes off and when I looked down there were bits all over the floor, like someone had emptied a vacuum on the carpet.

“The lamp didn’t work, there was mould on the walls and then we saw the blood on the bed sheets - it was disgusting.

“Within a few minutes my daughter came up in a bit of a state and said there was no way she would let her own daughter, who is only four, spend the night there, it was damp and mouldy.

“We weren’t expecting anything special, it was cheap and we just wanted a reasonable place to stay without spending too much.

“But it was just awful, it wasn’t fit for purpose and we couldn’t stay the night there.

“It was so bad we decided to just leave after just ten minutes and the lady at reception didn’t even make any effort to change our minds when we went downstairs.

“It was such a disappointing end to our break, it really ruined it at the end and I would hate for another family to come all the way here and have an experience like that.

“We’ve been in touch with Booking.Com about a refund but we’ve not heard anything back so far.”

Fay said it cost £52 for two en-suite rooms and added: “I know it was cheap but we’ve had so many holidays and quick breaks but not had any problems.”

Fay says she was so unhappy about the experiece she left a damning review on TripAdvisor.

The most recent TripAdvisor reviews have been mixed, with another labelling it a “mucky hotel” and panning the accommodation, giving it just one star.