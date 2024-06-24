Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Britain’s youngest drag queen rocked up to his Blackpool school prom recently as his flamboyant alter-ego and scooped an award for 'most likely to be famous'.

Lewis Fuller, 16, attended his prom on Friday as his drag persona, Kendall Cursed, sporting full makeup, a blonde wig, and a bright pink dress, earning a round of applause from classmates on arrival.

The teenager, who was also voted 'most likely to be famous' by his peers, said he has no regrets about his decision to show up in drag as Kendall Cursed as it was ‘something I’ve always wanted to do’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Fuller as Kendall Cursed | National World

On attending the prom as Kendall, Lewis said: "I was a bit nervous driving there but once we pulled up I was completely fine. I hadn't told many people that I had planned to come in drag - then when I got out the car everyone cheered. Everyone was telling me how gorgeous I looked, and how brave I was. It was honestly lovely."

Lewis, who became interested in drag after watching RuPaul's Drag Race, added: "RuPaul is a huge inspiration - because they are an inspiration to every drag queen. Krystal Versace, who won Drag Race season three, is also a massive inspiration to me because she was the youngest ever queen to win.

"So it shows that just because we are young, it doesn't mean we don't know what we are doing."

Lewis has previously performed as Kendall Cursed at Blackpool Pride and at another self-organised event, saying that Kendall loves being on stage because she loves entertaining others, while Lewis says that he's 'so grateful' he's been able to do this at such a young age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It just gives me such a rush and I love being able to entertain people.”

Lewis said that, as soon as he started doing drag, he knew he would go to prom as Kendall. By all accounts, the experience didn't disappoint thanks to the support of teachers and classmates, meaning that Kendall had a great time and felt the experience 'boosted his confidence'.