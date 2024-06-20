I'm Britain's youngest drag queen and I'm all set to go to the school prom in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Meet Blackpool's Lewis Fuller, thought to be Britain’s younget drag queen.

Lewis, aged 16, has a flamboyant altar ego called Kendall Cursed and he is even going to be taking her to the school prom at South Shore Academy.

It will be Kendall, not Lewis, who attends the big school farewell , dressed in all her immaculate finery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kendall, who will be wearing a stunning, full-length prom dress, met the Gazette in full drag attire, including a blonde wig and make-up, black leather jacket, boob tube and mini skirt, and shiny thigh-length boots.

Lewis Fuller and alter ego Kendall Cursed

She said: “I first discovered Ru Paul’s Drag Race on TikTok four years ago and it really inspired me - I knew that’s what I wanted to do in life.

“I decided to order a wig and a costume and the wig was bright green - quite questionable - but that was the start of it.

“I was really inspired by RuPaul, obviously and Krystal Versace, who was the youngest person to win Drag Race UK and is an inspiration to queens everywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then you’ve got your classics like John Travolta as Mrs Doubtfire, all these fabulous performers.

“Some people may think that going to school and doing drag is quite a challenge but I’ve been lucky in the sense where I haven’t really had a backlash.

“You get the odd comment but it’s never been very serious and everyone’s been supportive.

Going to the prom in drag

“Going to the prom in drag is something I’ve always wanted to do, it keeps me in people’s memory and they won’t forget who I am - but I would never have been able to do that without the school’s support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kendall performed her own dance show during the recent Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Pride event.

“It was incredible, the audience was amazing.

“I produced my own show, sorted the tickets and everything.