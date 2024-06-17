Watch The Nolans reunite on the dancefloor to mark Maureen's special big birthday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Nolan sisters were out in force in Blackpool this weekend celebrating Maureen’s 70th birthday.

The party at Pavillion on the Prom saw the sisters, including Loose Woman Coleen Nolan, reunite on the dancefloor and even even perform some of their greatest hits.

The hotel, which boasts an indoor marque and glitterball, was the perfect backdrop for the stars’ family party.

Taking to Instagram to share a video of the party in full swing, Coleen said: “Sometimes you can’t help yourself! Having a ball with the family at @maureennolanofficial 70th birthday party tonight xx”

Maureen Nolan turns 70 | @maureennolanofficial

Maureen, who recently wowed audiences in Blackpool with her performance of Ruth in Calendar Girls at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, said she ‘couldn’t of wished for a better night’.

Thanking her friends and family, Maureen said on Instagram: “Completely overwhelmed last night at my 70th party, at the love in the room, thank you all for your fabulous presents, I have the best family and friends in the World.

“Special mention to my sister Denise who organised it all , while I was in America, you are totally awesome Denise, and I couldn’t have wished for a better night.

The Nolans reunite on the dancefloor as they mark Maureen's 70th birthday | Coleen Nolan Instagram

“Thank you also to Linda who continues to be the biggest inspiration in my life, who also helped with organisation, thanks so much Lin, also thanks to Ads (Nolan) for spending days and days getting the photo book and video together I LOVED IT.

“We all danced till we dropped, and Shane, you never cease to amaze with your talent.