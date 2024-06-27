Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A British TikTok star and expert hiker has flown to Tenerife to search for missing teenager Jay Slater - and says he’s not leaving until he’s found.

Paul Arnott, 29, was trekking through the Scottish Highlands when he heard about the 19-year-old’s disappearance last week.

"As soon as I heard that, I dropped my plans and came straight out. I will stay here until he's found,” said the social media star from Bedfordshire.

He paid £400 for a flight to Tenerife and has been exploring the mountains which he described as ‘crazy terrain’.

He said: “It's a crazy terrain, it's massive, it's so huge. It's full of cacti, bushes, the dirt is loose, there's huge rocks falling about everywhere...it's a difficult place to search.

"I've come up today and had a conversation with everyone [search teams] and they've taken me on board, driven me around. I've been with their sniffer dogs, and they have given me places to go and search.”

He added: "It doesn't sound crazy to say he could've got lost up here. I've been walking around in circles a few times myself trying to work out where I was.

