‘I just wish he’d come home’, said Jay Slater's dad in an emotional plea for the safe return of his missing son.

Warren Slater, from Lancashire, told Sky News he was "just hoping that somebody has helped him off this mountain.

"That's all I want, that somebody has helped him get off this mountain. I just want him back and that's it. He's my son,” he said, adding the last few days have been "a nightmare, just a nightmare".

Struggling to control his emotions, he then walked away from the TV camera, saying: "I just want him back and that's it."

Jay’s brother Zak added: "We don't know where he is, what's happened, or anything. I don't know what to say. We just want him to come home safe."

Jay's dad Warren Slater (L) and brother Zak. Credit: Sky News | Sky News

Zak also became emotional, concluding his interview saying: "I just wish he'd come home."

Dad Warren also expressed frustration with the Spanish search efforts, saying police were keeping his family in the dark about any leads and clues they might be following.

He said some police officers had been ‘brilliant’, but complained of a ‘lack of communication’ from those leading and organising the investigation into his son’s disappearance 10 days ago.

Speaking to reporters in Tenerife, he said: "Nobody's told us. The mountain police [have been] brilliant... but I don't know how the other police [force] works.

“They could be doing everything but if they are doing [something], they're not telling us what they're doing, if you understand what I'm saying."

The sighting has not been confirmed by Spanish police but Jay's family believe this CCTV image captured Jay on the morning he disappeared | LEP

The Spanish Civil Guard previously told British media it was "doing everything possible" to find the 19-year-old.