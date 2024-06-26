Jay Slater's dad makes emotional TV appeal for son's safe return as Tenerife search continues
and live on Freeview channel 276
Warren Slater, from Lancashire, told Sky News he was "just hoping that somebody has helped him off this mountain.
"That's all I want, that somebody has helped him get off this mountain. I just want him back and that's it. He's my son,” he said, adding the last few days have been "a nightmare, just a nightmare".
Struggling to control his emotions, he then walked away from the TV camera, saying: "I just want him back and that's it."
Jay’s brother Zak added: "We don't know where he is, what's happened, or anything. I don't know what to say. We just want him to come home safe."
Zak also became emotional, concluding his interview saying: "I just wish he'd come home."
Dad Warren also expressed frustration with the Spanish search efforts, saying police were keeping his family in the dark about any leads and clues they might be following.
He said some police officers had been ‘brilliant’, but complained of a ‘lack of communication’ from those leading and organising the investigation into his son’s disappearance 10 days ago.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Speaking to reporters in Tenerife, he said: "Nobody's told us. The mountain police [have been] brilliant... but I don't know how the other police [force] works.
“They could be doing everything but if they are doing [something], they're not telling us what they're doing, if you understand what I'm saying."
The Spanish Civil Guard previously told British media it was "doing everything possible" to find the 19-year-old.
It comes as his family shared a blurry image of what they believe could be Jay, captured on CCTV in a nearby town 10 hours after he was reported missing.