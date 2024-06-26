Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The mayor of a nearby town close to where Jay went missing has claimed that he has been seen by locals.

The mayor of a town near Jay Slater’s last known location has claimed that the missing teenager may have been seen watching Euros matches.

Jay, who had gone on holiday to Tenerife to attend the NRG music festival, was last heard from on Monday morning last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was at around 8.15am when he called his friend Lucy Law to say that he had missed the bus back to his accommodation and that he was lost, in need of water and only had 1% charge left on his phone.

Jay’s phone then cut off with his last location showing as the Rural de Teno park which is a mountainous area popular with hikers.

Casa Abuela Tina - the holiday apartment where Jay was believed to have stayed the night before he went missing. ©Stan Kujawa | Stan Kujawa

There have been a number of reported sightings of the 19-year-old by locals in the town of Santiago del Teide which is close to the last location to ping from his phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Mirror, Mayor Emilio Jose Navarro said some locals who reported sightings of Jay have already been interviewed by police, including a few who think they may have seen Jay on the coast watching Euros matches.

Jay's family previously shared a grainy CCTV image that shows a possible sighting of Jay in the same town.

The grainy CCTV image of a possible sighting of Jay. | MEN Media

In the photo, a figure is seen walking past a church at roughly 6pm last Monday, around 7km from the Masca village Jay was last known to be wandering around in.

In an earlier sighting, the Airbnb host of the property Jay stayed at before vanishing said she saw him walking "alone and fast" on the morning he went missing, just outside the remote village of Masca.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Navarro said: "We know the police are investigating (the CCTV images). They have asked for the town hall's security cameras and they are also working with the company that handles those cameras."

With the search in its second week, a huge group of family and friends including Jay’s mother, Debbie Duncan have flown out to Tenerife to help with the effort.

Lucy Law, Jay’s friend who he went to the island with, created a GoFundMe page with the aim of getting Jay home and this has since received over £33,000 in donations.

The people of Oswaldtwistle have sent messages of support to the apprentice bricklayer and his family as well as tie a stretch of blue ribbon throughout the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oswaldtwistle has been turned blue with a sea of ribbons as the community unites in hope behind the family of missing Jay Slater. Credit; P L Photography And Images | P L Photography And Images

A number of people have offered support to Jay’s family including Mark Williams-Thomas who is a private investigator who helped search for Nicola Bulley.

Mr Williams-Thomas told the Mirror: "I don't want to talk in detail at the moment, but I've spent time with the family and my focus now is to build a clear timeline of the last 24 hours before Jay disappeared.”