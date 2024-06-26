Jay Slater missing in Tenerife: Live updates as search for 19-year-old holidaymaker enters day 10
Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, was last heard from on Monday morning as he told a friend he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, a journey expected to take around 11 hours on foot.
His friend Lucy – who had gone to the island with him to attend the NRG music festival – said that Jay had gone to stay with two men he met the night before.
She said she received a call from Jay at around 8.15am the following morning (Monday, June 17) saying he was going to try and walk back to his holiday accommodation - a journey of 11 hours on foot.
But he told her he was lost, needed a drink of water and had only 1% battery on his phone. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Jay’s phone pinged his last location as the Rural de Teno park – a mountainous area popular with hikers near the village of Masca.
Searches have been ongoing in this area in the days since his disappearance. Mountain rescue teams, local police, the Civil Guard and fire crews have been scouring the vast landscape, with sniffer dogs, drones and helicopters used in the search.
Follow our live blog as we share the latest updates on the search for Jay Slater in Tenerife...
LIVE: Day 10 in search for Jay Slater as 19-year-old goes missing in Tenerife
Key Events
- Search now in second week
- A huge group of family and friends from Oswaldtwistle head to Tenerife to help the search
- Police in Tenerife searching for missing Oswaldtwistle teen Jay Slater issue statement
- Mother of missing Lancashire-born Jay Slater issues desperate plea to son: "We just need you home"
- Snapchat video shows Jay smiling and laughing night before
- Full timeline of Jay's disappearance
- Latest updates as search efforts resume today
- Statement from GoFundMe: "All campaigns for Jay are under review"
- Jay Slater's mum fears he has been 'taken against his will'
- Search and rescue teams gather again in Tenerife as search for 19-year-old holidaymaker enters sixth day
- Nine days since Jay went missing
Jay Slater reportedly ‘spotted watching the Euros’ by locals whilst missing in Tenerife
The mayor of a town near Jay Slater’s last known location has claimed that the missing teenager may have been seen watching Euros matches.
Jay, who had gone on holiday to Tenerife to attend the NRG music festival, was last heard from on Monday morning last week.
According to The Mirror, Mayor Emilio Jose Navarro said some locals who reported sightings of Jay have already been interviewed by police, including a few who think they may have seen Jay on the coast watching Euros matches.
Jay's family previously shared a grainy CCTV image that shows a possible sighting of Jay in the same town.
Why did Jay did not get on the bus?
Police are probing why Jay chose to walk alone through the mountains instead of waiting for a bus on the morning he vanished.
Jay reportedly decided against waiting two hours for the next bus that would have taken him back into town. Airbnb owner Ophelia Hernandez said she saw the teenager at around 8am standing by a bus stop just outside of the village of Masca. She said he had asked her about buses back to Los Cristianos and that she told him it would arrive at 10am.
Instead, it is claimed he then walked uphill further north of the island along the only road in the area and told his friend he would attempt the walk back to the apartment. This trek would take around 11 hours and is over 30km.
New video shows helicopters searching mountains
New video shared by police in Tenerife shows helicopters circling the mountains for Jay while specialist sniffer dogs from Madrid joined the search.
Yesterday, it was announced that rescue teams extended the search area, focusing on three main ravines.
Day 10 in search for missing Jay Slater
The search for Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire has now entered its 10 day.
We’ll be bringing you the latest updates in our rolling live coverage today.
Spanish police said to be exploring whether Jay Slater's criminal background is relevant to search
The criminal past of Jay Slater is being explored as a possible line of enquiry by Spanish authorities as they wish to know if it's ‘relevant’ to his disappearance.
Back in 2021, Jay was involved in an assault case which saw an eight-member gang attack Tom Hilton with a machete, golf club and an axe, leaving him with severe injuries and fighting for his life.
Reports from the Spanish newspaper El Dia have now highlighted Slater's past, suggesting it could be significant in the investigation, according to Mail Online.
Jay Slater search party rescues different Brit trapped in gorge
Spanish police searching for Jay have rescued another British holidaymaker who Rescue teams searching for Jay Slater in Tenerife have rescued a ‘disorientated’ British holidaymaker who they found trapped in a gorge near where the teenager went missing.
Concerned locals reported the man to police after the 51-year-old, from Scotland, went hiking in the heat and failed to return hours later. Rescue teams broke off their search for the 19-year-old after being alerted to the other missing man, who they found trapped at the Asomada Gorge.
Post reporter Sam Quine with the latest update from Jay's hometown of Oswaldtwistle
TV investigator and author Mark Williams-Thomas, who previously took an interest in the Nicola Bully case in Lancashire - said he has offered to fly out to the island to 'find out whether a third party was involved'.
He also vowed to 'track down' the two men, who are thought to be British, that Jay is said to have stayed with in the Airbnb rental the night before he vanished. He offered his assistance to the family for free and says he has reached out to them.
"I would quickly be able to do establish whether or not there are suspicious circumstances - but I'd need total access to everything and to speak to all the witnesses involved," he said.
"Having feet on the ground and looking at the scenario and circumstances, I know I will get to the bottom of this in three days."
Sighting outside church unconfirmed
There has not yet been any police response, official or otherwise, to reports of a possible sighting of Jay outside a church in Santiago de Teide around 6pm last Monday.
Jay’s mum Debbie Duncan said a witness had gone to police and claimed to have seen him ‘looking worse for wear’ and sitting on a bench with a pair of men, just over three miles away from the village of Masca where the missing teenager had spent time in an Airbnb.
Day 9: Search continues for missing Jay Slater in Tenerife
There has not yet been any police response, official or otherwise, to reports of a possible sighting of Jay outside a church in Santiago de Teide around 6pm last Monday.
Jay’s mum Debbie Duncan said a witness had gone to police and claimed to have seen him sitting on a bench with a pair of men, just over three miles away from the village of Masca where the missing teenager had spent time in an Airbnb.
