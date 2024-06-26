Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A huge search for missing Lancashire teenager Jay Slater has entered its 10th day in Tenerife.

Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, was last heard from on Monday morning as he told a friend he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, a journey expected to take around 11 hours on foot.

His friend Lucy – who had gone to the island with him to attend the NRG music festival – said that Jay had gone to stay with two men he met the night before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said she received a call from Jay at around 8.15am the following morning (Monday, June 17) saying he was going to try and walk back to his holiday accommodation - a journey of 11 hours on foot.

But he told her he was lost, needed a drink of water and had only 1% battery on his phone. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Jay’s phone pinged his last location as the Rural de Teno park – a mountainous area popular with hikers near the village of Masca.

Searches have been ongoing in this area in the days since his disappearance. Mountain rescue teams, local police, the Civil Guard and fire crews have been scouring the vast landscape, with sniffer dogs, drones and helicopters used in the search.