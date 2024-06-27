Jay Slater missing in Tenerife: Live updates as search for 19-year-old holidaymaker enters day 11
Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, was last heard from on Monday morning as he told a friend he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, a journey expected to take around 11 hours on foot.
His friend Lucy – who had gone to the island with him to attend the NRG music festival – said that Jay had gone to stay with two men he met the night before.
She said she received a call from Jay at around 8.15am the following morning (Monday, June 17) saying he was going to try and walk back to his holiday accommodation - a journey of 11 hours on foot.
But he told her he was lost, needed a drink of water and had only 1% battery on his phone. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Jay’s phone pinged his last location as the Rural de Teno park – a mountainous area popular with hikers near the village of Masca.
Searches have been ongoing in this area in the days since his disappearance. Mountain rescue teams, local police, the Civil Guard and fire crews have been scouring the vast landscape, with sniffer dogs, drones and helicopters used in the search.
Follow our live blog as we share the latest updates on the search for Jay Slater in Tenerife...
LIVE: Day 11 in search for Jay Slater as 19-year-old goes missing in Tenerife
Private investigator learns ID of two men Jay stayed with
Speaking to reporters, former detective turned TV sleuth Mark Williams-Thomas claimed he has learned the name of one of the two men who Jay stayed with the night before disappearing.
He says he also has a picture of the other man. He said they were both described as being between 30 to 40-years-old.
Jay last spoke to his friend Lucy Law around 8am the next morning (Monday, June 17) after he had been to stay in a rental Airbnb with the two men he met the night before.
Jay said the apartment was 'in the middle of nowhere' and he was planning to walk back to his own accommodation - an 11-hour journey on foot.
His phone later ran out of battery and he has not been seen or heard from since.
Jay's mum gives update on £36k GoFundMe as she withdraws funds
Jay Slater’s mum has provided an update on the £36,000 raised on GoFundMe as she seeks to withdraw some of the cash, and explains how the funds will be used to help search for her son.
Debbie Duncan posted the update on the crowdfunding site this morning, as she thanked the 3,300 people who have donated to the fundraiser.
She says she wants to withdraw ‘part of the funds’ to help with the ongoing search in Tenerife where her 19-year-old disappeared 11 days ago.
Debbie says she is in talks with GoFundMe to release some of the cash, but didn’t say how much of the £36,000 she would like handed over.
Mayor refutes CCTV sighting: 'He's not here'
The Mayor of the town in Tenerife where Jay Slater was potentially sighted on CCTV cameras, Santiago del Tiede, said he does not believe the missing teenager ever made it there.
Speaking to journalists, he told them, "He's not here."
Mayor Emilio Navarro told the Independent: “The Guardia Civil sent us an email asking for our security cameras. We could not give it to them as they are organised through a separate company, so the police are speaking to them.
"But that CCTV picture is not from us and I do not recognise that place - I do not think it is in Santiago del Tiede and he is not here.
“We will help the police but it makes no sense. We have had family and journalists here but we have seen no police.”