Jay Slater’s mum has provided an update on the £36,000 raised on GoFundMe as she seeks to withdraw some of the cash, and explains how the funds will be used to help search for her son.

Debbie Duncan posted the update on the crowdfunding site this morning, as she thanked the 3,300 people who have donated to the fundraiser.

She says she wants to withdraw ‘part of the funds’ to help with the ongoing search in Tenerife where her 19-year-old disappeared 11 days ago.

Debbie says she is in talks with GoFundMe to release some of the cash, but didn’t say how much of the £36,000 she would like handed over.

She said some of the money will be used to support the mountain rescue teams who are searching for Jay daily, and the rest will go towards accommodation and food expenses for family and friends as they extend their stay in Tenerife.

Debbie will also use the cash to fly ‘loved ones’ of those already by her side to the Spanish island, “so we can support each other during these dark times.”

Jay's dad Warren Slater (L) and brother Zak. Credit: Sky News | Sky News

“We are not losing hope”

Mum Debbie said: “First, I would like to thank everyone for your support, kind messages, and good wishes.

“It’s difficult to wrap our heads around what is happening right now, but we are not losing hope that we will find Jay and return home together.

“We are currently working with GoFundMe to withdraw part of the funds, which are being safely held.

“I wanted to share that these funds will be used to support the mountain rescue teams who are tirelessly searching for Jay.

“Additionally, since our stay in Tenerife needs to be extended, we will also use the funds to cover accommodation and food expenses.

“I'm surrounded by wonderful people who are by my side, but far from their loved ones, so we'll also be using part of these funds to fly them to Tenerife so we can support each other during these dark times.

“Thank you again for all your donations and support, this means the world to us.”

Jay Slater (right) with friends at a music festival last year. Credit: Family / Facebook | Family / Facebook

Debbie last updated the GoFundMe on Sunday, asking for those concerned for Jay to “continue to share our fundraiser far and wide”.

She said: “First, thank you all for your generosity and kindness during this difficult time. I wanted to confirm that this is the only GoFundMe fundraiser approved by our family.

“We have not yet withdrawn any funds and are currently covering the expenses, such as the trip to Tenerife and accommodation, ourselves. The funds will remain on hold with GoFundMe until we post a further update on this page. “We are extremely worried and are doing everything we can to find Jay.

“Please continue to share our fundraiser far and wide. Your support means the world to us, and we are grateful for any help you can provide.”

Emergency workers near the village of Masca, Tenerife, where the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, continues. Jay was last heard on Monday morning after attempting to walk back to his accommodation when he missed a bus, after staying with people he met at the NRG music festival in Tenerife, Spain's Canary Islands. Picture date: Friday June 21, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Tenerife. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire | James Manning/PA Wire

Police and rescue teams are continuing to scour Tenerife as the search for Jay enters its eleventh day.

The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, last spoke to his friend Lucy Law at around 8am on Monday morning (June 17) after he stayed overnight in a rental Airbnb with two men he had met the night before.