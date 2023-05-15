Lee Burns, 41, was enjoying his hen do when he was punched outside Boca Bar in Breck Road at around 1.25am on Sunday (April 16).

The dad-of-three suffered a fractured skull and was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital for a life-saving operation.

During the three-hour operation, surgeons removed part of Lee’s skull and brain to stop two bleeds and ease pressure from swelling.

Lee Burns and Sara Ann Smith exchanged promise rings during a special ceremony arranged by hospital staff (Credit: Sara Ann Smith)

He was then placed in an induced coma with his wife-to-be, Sara Ann Smith, at his bedside. He awoke ten days later.

The couple were due to tie the knot on May 13, but their dream wedding was postponed due to the horrific attack.

But on Saturday, the couple exchanged promise rings during a heart-warming ceremony arranged by hospital staff.

Lee had to undergo a life-saving operation after he was punched during his stag do in Poulton

“We didn’t get married today, but we did have a blessing of our engagement and our continuous love for each other,” Sara said.

“We exchanged promises and promise rings to be the future Mr & Mrs Smith-Burns.

“Massive thank you to the staff on ward six for their kindness in arranging all this and decorating a special room for us today and literally providing everything from flowers, cake and food.

“They went above and beyond today and I will be forever grateful.

The couple celebrated with friends, family and hospital staff (Credit: Sara Ann Smith)

“Today was special.”

Sara also thanked RM Events & Co for donating the balloon displays.

“She did this out of kindness not knowing what it was for,” she added.

“Please give her page a like. She deserves recognition for her kindness.”

Lee and Sara's promise rings (Credit: Sara Ann Smith)

Was anyone arrested following the attack?

A 33-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of wounding.

He was later bailed, pending further enquiries, until July 13.

Officers said at this time they do not believe Lee and his attacker were known to each other.

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: “The victim was on a night out when he was seriously assaulted.

“He remains in hospital in a serious condition and we are doing our utmost to get answers as to what happened and who was responsible.

“One person has now been arrested and released on bail, while we continue to investigate the incident.

“We are still urging witnesses to come forward and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or caught it on mobile phone footage.

“Similarly, if you have information about what happened or who is responsible, please let us know.”