Police were called at around 1.25am to reports a man had suffered a head injury outside Boca Bar on Breck Road. The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment. He remains in a serious condition.

A 33-year-old man from Blackpool has since been arrested on suspicion of wounding and remains in police custody.

Detectives are continuing to ask anyone with information to come forward. If you were in the area between around 12.30am and 2am, and saw anything suspicious, we would like to hear from you.

The incident happened outside Boca bar in Breck Road, Poulton.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: “A man remains in hospital in a serious condition, with family by his side.

“We have been working tirelessly to establish what occurred, and a man is now in custody.

“However, we are continuing to ask witnesses to come forward and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or caught it on mobile phone footage. If you were in that area of Poulton between around 12.30am and 2am this morning please cast your mind back and please check any photos or videos you took on your phone.

“Similarly, if you have information about what happened or who is responsible, please let us know.”

Anybody with information should contact us on 101, quoting log 124 of April 16th.