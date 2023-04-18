Lee Burns, 41, was punched in the back of the head outside Boca Bar in Breck Road at around 1.25am on Sunday (April 16).

The dad-of-three from Blackpool had been enjoying his stag do with friends at the Grand National in Aintree and later around the bars in Poulton. But the night ended in tragedy when Lee was knocked unconscious after a savage punch from another man.

He suffered a severe head injury and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where surgeons had to operate on his skull and brain for three hours to save his life.

Lee had to undergo a three-hour operation at Royal Preston Hospital with surgeons having to remove part of his skull and brain to save his life

After surgery, Lee was placed in an induced coma and he remains on life-support with his wife-to-be, Sara Ann Smith, at his bedside.

She says the past two days have been “hell” for her and their three children, Scott, 18, Tia, 16, and five-year-old Freddie.

Their eldest, Scott, was with Lee on the night and watched horrified as his step-dad was treated by paramedics before travelling with him inside the ambulance as they rushed him to hospital.

Their youngest, Freddie, thinks his dad – a long-haul lorry driver – has gone away to work for the week in his truck. Sara had to tell Freddie that his daddy’s charger is not working, so he can’t call or FaceTime this week.

Lee and Sara were due to be married in May but their dream wedding will now be postponed after Lee's horrific attack

The couple’s dream wedding has been postponed and Sara fears their lives “will be changed forever”.

A 33-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of wounding. He has since been released on bail.

"I just pray my fiancé comes through this”

In a heartbreaking update, Sara has shared a picture of Lee in his hospital bed following life-saving surgery.

Lee Burns, 41, from Blackpool, was left needing life-saving surgery after being punched in the back of the head outside Boca Bar in Breck Road, Poulton at around 1.25am on Sunday (April 16)

Surgeons had to remove part of his skull and brain to stop two bleeds and to ease pressure from swelling caused by a fractured skull. Without this emergency surgery, Sara said Lee would have died from his injuries.

“As a family we are truly devastated and heartbroken,” she said.

"I’ve had to watch my fiancé be placed in an induced coma and fight for his life.

"We were told he might not survive surgery and we are living minute by minute not knowing what will happen.

"We have a five-year-old son at home that doesn’t know anything and we had to tell him daddy is at work because he will never understand why he isn’t waking up.

“I’m trying to be strong for our three beautiful children, as well as for Lee, but it’s tough.

“Our wedding was in four weeks but has had to be cancelled and Lee’s life will be changed forever.

"I’m spending my days at Lee’s bedside jumping every time the machine beeps. It’s one of the scariest times of my life and not one I would wish on anyone.

"I just pray my fiancé comes through this.”

Fundraiser for Lee’s family

Lee's friend Paul Latham has launched a GoFundMe page for the family who now face many challenging months ahead as they support Lee through his recovery.

He remains in a serious condition and will require months of rehabilitation, facial reconstruction and counselling.

Doctors have told Sara that Lee is unlikely to get behind the wheel of a truck again due to the severity of his brain injury and it will be some time before he can work again.

His friend Paul said: “Everybody who knows Lee knows he has the biggest smile in Blackpool. He’s always happy, always laughing and always making new friends.

“Long may that continue but it will be some time before he is able to display his trademark smile on the Fylde Coast again.

"So many people have contacted me, asking me to do this as they want to make a donation to help support Lee and his family.

“If you would like to make a donation, please do so as Lee will never be able to return to his job again following his life-saving brain surgery.

"Lee and Sara’s life has been changed forever as a result of this attack. Thank you in advance on behalf of Lee, Sara and his family."

Police appeal

Detectives are continuing to ask anyone with information to come forward. If you were in the area between around 12.30am and 2am, and saw anything suspicious, they would like to hear from you.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: “A man remains in hospital in a serious condition, with family by his side.

“We have been working tirelessly to establish what occurred, and a man is now in custody.

“However, we are continuing to ask witnesses to come forward and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or caught it on mobile phone footage.

"If you were in that area of Poulton between around 12.30am and 2am this morning please cast your mind back and please check any photos or videos you took on your phone.

“Similarly, if you have information about what happened or who is responsible, please let us know.”