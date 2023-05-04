Blackpool stag do attack victim Lee Burns continues recovery at Royal Preston Hospital
A Blackpool man who nearly died on his stag do after he was punched in the head outside a Poulton bar is now on the road to recovery after waking from a coma.
Lee Burns, 41, was punched in the back of the head outside Boca Bar in Breck Road, Poulton in the early hours of Sunday, April 16.
He was due to be married to his partner Sara Ann Smith later this month and was enjoying his stag do with friends around the bars in Poulton. But the night ended in tragedy when Lee was knocked unconscious after a savage punch from another man.
The dad-of-three suffered a fractured skull and two separate bleeds on the brain which left his family fearing for his life.
He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where surgeons had to operate on him for three hours.
Part of his front skull and some of his brain was removed and Lee was placed into an induced coma for more than a week with his devastated wife-to-be, Sara Ann Smith, by his bedside.
It is 18 days since the savage attack which nearly ended his life but Lee is now awake and talking again.
On Wednesday (May 3), his friend Paul Latham shared new pictures of a smiling Lee ‘winning his battle’ on his road to recovery.
‘He’s winning his battle!’
“It is 17 days after his lifesaving operation and this is Lee two hours ago,” said Paul.
“It’s beyond belief how much progress this lad is making since waking up from his coma a week ago.
“He is interacting more every day, talking (but not a lot currently), watching movies and highlights of football but the fact he’s smiling and his banter is coming back too. I love that!!
"That’s what makes Lee who he is.
“In relation to the mountain Lee has to climb on his road to recovery, he has barely made it to base camp but he’s only going one way and that is up.
“Special mention for the neurological department at Royal Preston Hospital.
“Lee owes them his life. They saved him.
“A massive thank you to them and thank you to everyone for hoping, praying and supporting his little family.
“He’s winning his battle!”
Paul launched a GoFundMe for his friend and more than £12,000 has been donated to help support Lee and his family through his recovery.
You can visit the page here .
Was anyone arrested?
He was later bailed, pending further enquiries, until July 13.
Officers said at this time they do not believe Lee and his attacker were known to each other.
Detectives are continuing to ask anyone with information to come forward.
Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: “The victim was on a night out when he was seriously assaulted.
“He remains in hospital in a serious condition and we are doing our utmost to get answers as to what happened and who was responsible.
“One person has now been arrested and released on bail, while we continue to investigate the incident.
“We are still urging witnesses to come forward and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or caught it on mobile phone footage.
“Similarly, if you have information about what happened or who is responsible, please let us know.”
Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log 124 of April 16.