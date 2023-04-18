Man arrested following attack outside Poulton bar which left dad-of-three fighting for his life released on bail
A man who was arrested following a vicious assault outside a bar in Poulton has been released on bail.
Lee Burns, 41, was punched in the back of the head outside Boca Bar in Breck Road at around 1.25am on Sunday (April 16).
The dad-of-three from Blackpool had been enjoying his stag do with friends at the Grand National in Aintree and later around the bars in Poulton.
But the night ended in tragedy when Lee was knocked unconscious after a savage punch from another man.
He suffered a severe head injury and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where surgeons had to operate on his skull and brain for three hours to save his life.
After surgery, Lee was placed in an induced coma and he remains on life-support with his wife-to-be, Sara Ann Smith, at his bedside.
Has anyone been arrested?
He was later bailed, pending further enquiries, until July 13.
Officers said at this time they do not believe the offender and the victim were known to each other.
Police appeal
Detectives are continuing to ask anyone with information to come forward.
The are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between around 12.30am and 2am.
Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: “The victim was on a night out when he was seriously assaulted.
“He remains in hospital in a serious condition and we are doing our utmost to get answers as to what happened and who was responsible.
“One person has now been arrested and released on bail, while we continue to investigate the incident.
“We are still urging witnesses to come forward and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or caught it on mobile phone footage. If you were in that area of Poulton between around 12.30am and 2am on Sunday morning, please cast your mind back and please check any photos or videos you took on your phone.
“Similarly, if you have information about what happened or who is responsible, please let us know.”
Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log 124 of April 16.