News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse
1 hour ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
15 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
16 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
16 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
18 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Poulton attack victim Lee Burns wakes from coma as dad-of-three begins 'very, very long road to recovery'

A man who was brutally attacked outside a Poulton bar earlier this month has awoken from his coma and is showing ‘good early signs of awareness’.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Lee Burns, 41, was punched in the back of the head outside Boca Bar, on Breck Road in the early hours of April 16.

The dad-of-three suffered a fractured skull and two separate bleeds on his brain, and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for a life-saving operation that involved removing the front of his skull and a part of his brain. He was placed in an induced coma and since then has been on life-support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, ten days on from the attack, a close family friend has confirmed that Mr Burns is awake and showing positive signs.

Lee Burns, who was attacked in Poulton, has awoken from his coma.Lee Burns, who was attacked in Poulton, has awoken from his coma.
Lee Burns, who was attacked in Poulton, has awoken from his coma.
Most Popular

Paul Latham said: “Lee is now out of his coma and awake.

Read More
Poulton attack: Fundraiser to help dad of three fighting for his life
Hide Ad

He is responding to basic instructions and is showing good early signs of awareness but we all know this is just the start of a very, very long road to recovery. The real work starts now!

Hide Ad

We don’t know if Lee will be able to talk or will be able to walk but his eyes are open and he is alive.”

Paul previously organised a fundraiser to help Lee’s family, which has now reached £11,400.

Detectives are continuing to ask anyone with information to come forward.

Hide Ad

The are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between around 12.30am and 2am on the morning of Sunday, April 16.

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log 124 of April 16.