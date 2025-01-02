Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dad is "lucky to be alive" after he was attacked outside a Premier League football ground by a rival fan and left with a serious head injury.

WARNING - Contains graphic images.

Michael Muldoon, 54, a lifelong Liverpool supporter, attended the Reds game against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, December 1.

Shortly after the final whistle, Michael was reportedly punched in the face by a Man City supporter before falling over and hitting his head on a kerb.

The resulting blow to his head left him unconscious for almost five minutes and a head injury that he needed stitches for.

Michael was rushed to hospital where doctors assessed his black-eye before telling him how lucky he was to be alive after the blow to the back of his head.

After a CT scan confirmed that there was no bleeding on the brain, his wound was stapled and glued together.

But after returning to the hospital every other day to have his dressing changed, doctors noticed his condition wasn't improving and they decided to stitch his head back together instead.

Merseyside Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Halifax, West Yorkhire, on suspicion of assault but enquiries are ongoing.

His daughter Charlotte Muldoon, from Lytham St Annes, is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

She said: "Dad was walking to meet brother and friends and the attacker had got off the away coach and pulled my dad's scarf from behind.

"He turned around and they hit him in the face and pushed him and he fell back and hit his head on the kerb.

"He was unconscious for four or five minutes.

"He is a season ticket holder and a big Liverpool fan. He attends all the games, both home and away.

"He was in Istanbul in 2005 and he's been to all the Champions League games."

What followed was a worrying few hours for Michael’s family, after the 54-year-old was taken to Royal Liverpool Hospital.

Charlotte said: "My mum and I drove from St Annes to Liverpool after we found out what had happened and it was the longest hour and 20 minutes of my life.

"Anything could happen and you hear it on the news of people dying from one punch and to then actually go through something similar yourself.

"They told him it could have been so much worse and I think that really hit home.

"He went to hospital every other day for four weeks to get the dressing changed and then for stitching."

Michael has spent the last month in and out of hospital, lost income due to being unable to work and also missed out on following his beloved football club.

Charlotte said: "He's self-employed so had to take time off work, and we've had to as well, to look after him.

"He hasn’t been able to go to the gym, it has impacted him quite a lot.

"He is quite resilient and this incident has hurt us more than it has hurt him.

"We were so glad to have Christmas together as it could have quite easily been taken away from us."

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: "At around 6pm, the National Police Air Service witnessed a man being punched by another man on Arkles Lane.

"The suspect was reported to have then boarded a white-coloured supporters coach called Bullocks Coaches which was parked nearby.

"Police officers attended the scene and provided emergency medical treatment to the victim, who later attended hospital for a serious head injury and is continuing to receive medical treatment.

"Officers arrested a 21-year-old man from Halifax on suspicion of assault that evening, and the investigation continues into the circumstances of what took place.

"Enquiries are ongoing to bring the suspect to justice, and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault and those with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam to please get in touch."

Operational football officer Robert Jones said: “The victim, a 54-year-old man, was left shocked and seriously injured by this attack and we are urging anyone with information to help us with our enquiries.

"While we have arrested a man, we are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Arkles Lane and Priory Road at the time to contact us with any information which will assist in the investigation."

Police are asking residents and visitors for any CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage on Sunday, December 1, around Arkles Lane/Priory Road that may assist the investigation to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC quoting reference 24001014065 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.