15-year-old boy stabbed outside Lytham Wetherspoons on New Year's Eve
The boy was attacked by the side of the Railway Hotel in Station Road at around 11pm.
In a desperate bid to defend himself, the teenager used his hands to shield himself from the blade as the knifeman slashed at him.
He suffered stab wounds to his hands but managed to get away and ran into Wetherspoons for help. Staff called 999 and ambulance crews made their way to the scene, followed by police.
The 15-year-old was taken to hospital with stab injuries described as ‘relatively minor’.
Lancashire Police arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of section 18 wounding. He was bailed while officers continue their investigation.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at just after 11pm on December 31 to a report a 15-year-old boy had suffered stab wounds to the hand on Station Road in Lytham.
“He was taken to hospital with relatively minor injuries.
“Following enquiries a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding and bailed pending further enquiries.”
Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 1357 of December 31.