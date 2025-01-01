Blackpool man, 41, arrested after dog's throat slashed in cruel Facebook video

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 1st Jan 2025, 12:20 GMT
A Blackpool man has been arrested after a dog was attacked with a knife in a video shared on social media.

The nasty footage provoked outrage, with the clip showing a terrified French Bulldog dangling in the air while a man appeared to slash its neck with a knife.

Lancashire Police said a 41-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal on December 23, 2024Lancashire Police said a 41-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal on December 23, 2024
The attack allegedly happened following a burglary in Blackpool on December 23 and was reported to Lancashire Police, who have since arrested a 41-year-old man.

The force said the dog was wounded but its injuries were not serious and the Frenchie is recovering well following treatment.

The 41-year-old from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. He was released on bail whilst police continue to investigate.

Lancashire Police said the dog was wounded with a knife but its injuries were not serious and is recovering well following treatmentLancashire Police said the dog was wounded with a knife but its injuries were not serious and is recovering well following treatment
A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a video showing cruelty towards a dog on December 23, 2024.

“Thankfully the dog did not suffer serious injuries and is recovering.

“An investigation is underway, and a 41-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

“He has since been released on bail whilst our enquiries continue.

“We know that this video is really concerning to see, and we want to reassure you that a thorough investigation is underway. You may see an increased police presence as our officers carry out their enquiries.

“The video itself is quite distressing, and we would ask that you don’t speculate or share it across social media.

“If you have any information to assist our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting log 1085 of December 23, 2024.”

