Nine police cars and vans called to disturbance in Blackpool as man arrested

By Richard Hunt
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 14:44 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 14:46 GMT
Nine police vehicles attended a disturbance in Blackpool on New Year’s Day whch led to a man currently being in custody.

The incident ocurred in the middle of the afternoon on a road off Whitegate Drive.

Police at Gloucester Avenue in BlackpoolPolice at Gloucester Avenue in Blackpool
Police at Gloucester Avenue in Blackpool | Third party

Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 2.55pm onJanuary 1 to an address in Gloucester Avenue, Blackpool, to a report of assault.

“When we attended the property, two of our officers were assaulted when making an arrest.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and two offences of assault on police.

“He is currently in custody.”

