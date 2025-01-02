Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nine police vehicles attended a disturbance in Blackpool on New Year’s Day whch led to a man currently being in custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident ocurred in the middle of the afternoon on a road off Whitegate Drive.

Police at Gloucester Avenue in Blackpool | Third party

Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 2.55pm onJanuary 1 to an address in Gloucester Avenue, Blackpool, to a report of assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we attended the property, two of our officers were assaulted when making an arrest.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and two offences of assault on police.

“He is currently in custody.”