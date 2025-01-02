Nine police cars and vans called to disturbance in Blackpool as man arrested
Nine police vehicles attended a disturbance in Blackpool on New Year’s Day whch led to a man currently being in custody.
The incident ocurred in the middle of the afternoon on a road off Whitegate Drive.
Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 2.55pm onJanuary 1 to an address in Gloucester Avenue, Blackpool, to a report of assault.
“When we attended the property, two of our officers were assaulted when making an arrest.
“A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and two offences of assault on police.
“He is currently in custody.”