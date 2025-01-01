Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young man is in a serious condition after he was found with a head injury in Cleveleys on New Year’s Eve.

Emergency services were called to an address in Rough Lea Road shortly after 3pm yesterday, after a man in his 20s was found with a serious injury to his head.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a serious condition.

Lancashire Police said an investigation is under way to establish how and where he suffered the injury.

Police stayed at the scene overnight, near The Dickens pub, and officers remain parked on the road this afternoon as enquiries continue.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.04pm yesterday (December 31) to an address in Rough Lea Road, Cleveleys, to a report a man had been found with a head injury.

“The emergency services attended and the man who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

“Enquiries are continuing as to how the man suffered the injury and where he suffered it.

“Anyone with information, please contact 101, quoting log 0720 of 31st December 2024.”