Stags and hens have opted against Eastern Europe to enjoy the 'UK's capital of tacky fun and debauchery' this weekend.

New research shows that the traditional charms of Blackpool are still attracting the punters, with dozens of stag and hen dos set to descend on the North West in the coming days.

There'll be more hens in Blackpool than Budapest, while more revellers will be partying in the seaside town than in the 'new wave' of Eastern European party capitals like Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, Bratislava or Bucharest. That’s according to research compiled by the UK's leading stag and hen do organiser Last Night of Freedom, which shows that Blackpool has retained its pull as an 'anything-goes' resort.

Matt Mavir of Last Night of Freedom

"People know what to expect when they visit Blackpool and that's its greatest strength," said Matt Mavir, the firm's managing director. It's the icon of tacky fun and debauchery, a celebration of a very British, tongue-in-cheek, style of partying that will never go out of fashion."

One thing that can't be guaranteed on the Lancashire coastline is the weather, however, with drizzly skies and highs of 14C expected this weekend. It's around 10C higher in Hungary with sunny conditions forecast in other parts of Eastern Europe.

A hen do on the prom in 2021