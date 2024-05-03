Local elections Lancashire 2024: Latest results and find out who was voted in your area as it happens
Local elections results will be announced across the county today with the political future of Lancashire set to be decided.
Polls closed at 10pm on Thursday and the majority of councils will not start counting ballots until the working day starts at 9am.
Chorley's results are expected early on Friday morning at 2pm while West Lancashire's results are due at 8pm. We’ll be bringing you the latest results and headlines as the counts come in.
Key Events
- Labour almost wipe out the Conservatives in Chorley election
- Labour's Chris Webb newly elected MP for Blackpool South
It was a long night as votes were counted at the Blackpool South by-election as Labour romped home
It was almost 5am before the result was announced.
Nine candidates, six weeks of campaigning but in the end only one winner as Chris Webb was elected the new MP for Blackpool South. Labour were confident even before counting started their candidate would emerge triumphant following their hard graft on the campaign trail. As the clock ticked on, more coffee was consumed, candidates stalked the room and campaigners sat exhausted on the sidelines as the counters counted. Full report from Local Democracy reporter Shelagh Parkinson
'I will put the priorities of this town first' pledges Labour's Chris Webb newly elected MP for Blackpool South
Labour's Chris Webb is the new MP for Blackpool South after a resounding by-election victory - and immediately pledged to put the town first.
He secured the seat with a majority of 7,607 votes ahead of second placed Conservative candidate David Jones. Mr Jones's tally of 3,218 votes put him just ahead of Reform UK candidate Mark Butcher with 3,101.
The result means the seat returns to Labour after previous MP Scott Benton won it for the Tories at the 2019 General Election before resigning the seat earlier this year.
Chorley - FINAL RESULTS TALLY
FINAL RESULTS TALLY
Labour - 13 (+2)
Conservatives - 1 (-2)
Green Party – 0
Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - 0
Liberal Democrats - 0
OVERALL COUNCIL MAKE-UP
Labour - 39 (+2)
Conservatives – 3 (-2)
WARD RESULTS
KEY
(INC) - denotes incumbent
(CAB) - denotes cabinet member
(GL) - denotes group leader
Adlington and Anderton
LAB HOLD
NEIL BAGLOW - Conservative Party: 404
SALLY FELTON - Green Party: 134
KIM SNAPE (INC) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 1,392
Buckshaw and Whittle
LAB GAIN
RUSSELL GREEN - Labour Party: 995
AIDY RIGGOTT (INC) - Conservative Party: 870
RACHEL SMITH - Green Party: 214
Chorley East
LAB HOLD
MARK GRANDI - Conservative Party: 255
CATHERINE HUNTER-ROSSALL - Green Party: 143
HASINA KHAN (INC) - Labour Party: 935
AAMIR KHANSAHEB - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 145
Chorley North and Astley
LAB HOLD
RYAN GROGAN - Conservative Party: 426
TAHIR KHANSAHEB - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 50
ADRIAN LOWE (INC/CAB) - Labour Party: 1,002
JON ROYLE - Green Party: 173
Chorley North East
LAB HOLD
SIMON CASH - Green Party: 146
MARGARET FRANCE (INC/CAB) - Labour Party: 1,451
GREGORY MORGAN - Conservative Party: 444
Chorley North West
LAB HOLD
AARON BEAVER (INC) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 1,340
ARIF KHANSAHEB - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 51
PETER MALPAS - Conservative Party: 486
MARK TEBBUTT - Green Party: 214
Chorley South East and Heath Charnock
LAB HOLD
ALISTAIR BRADLEY (INC/CAB/GL) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 1,173
JENNY HURLEY - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 76
SANDRA MERCER - Conservative Party: 467
JANE WESTON - Green Party: 158
Chorley South West
LAB HOLD
OLGA CASH - Green Party: 562
PETER DAVENPORT - Conservative Party: 150
KATIE WILKIE - Labour Party: 935
Clayton East, Brindle and Hoghton
LAB GAIN
IRENE AMAHWE - Labour Party: 949
ALAN CULLENS (INC/GL) - Conservative Party: 723
GAIL ORMSTON - Lib Dem: 148
PAULINE SUMMERS - Green Party: 128
Clayton West and Cuerden
LAB HOLD
SAM CHAPMAN - Conservative Party: 541
MARK CLIFFORD (INC) - Labour Party: 1,369
STEPHEN FENN - Liberal Democrat: 93
CLARE HALES - Green Party: 167
Coppull
LAB HOLD
ANNE CALDERBANK - Green Party: 116
CONOR DAWSON - Conservative Party: 299
ALEX HILTON (INC) - Labour Party: 1,022
Croston, Mawdesley and Euxton South
CON HOLD
JOHN CLARE - Green Party: 194
MARK FROST - Liberal Democrat: 105
DEBRA PLATT (INC) - Conservative Party: 976
CAROLINE TURNER - Labour and Co-operative Party: 897
Eccleston, Heskin and Charnock Richard
LAB HOLD
STEVE BLAND - Conservative Party: 504
SEF CHURCHILL - Green Party: 88
ROWAN POWER - Liberal Democrat: 60
ALAN WHITTAKER (INC) - Labour Party: 1,117
Euxton
DANNY GEE (INC) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 1,255
MADELEINE HOUGHTON - Green Party: 170
CHRISTINE TURNER - Conservative Party: 467
Chorley local election results 2024: Labour almost wipe out the Conservatives
Labour have tightened their grip on Chorley Council after winning all but one of the seats up for grabs at this year’s local elections - and deposing the Tory opposition group leader in the process.
Of the 14 seats being contested, the ruling party held all 11 that it was defending from the last time this particular set was fought in 2021 - and gained two others. The Conservatives kept hold of just one seat on the night.
The authority elects a third of its members each time there is a poll and the results this year have translated into Labour securing a position of near omnipotence in the borough. It now holds 39 of the 42 seats at the town hall, with the Tories down to just three.
