Local elections Lancashire 2024: Latest results and find out who was voted in your area as it happens

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd May 2024, 07:30 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 08:05 BST

Local elections results will be announced across the county today with the political future of Lancashire set to be decided.

Polls closed at 10pm on Thursday and the majority of councils will not start counting ballots until the working day starts at 9am.

Chorley's results are expected early on Friday morning at 2pm while West Lancashire's results are due at 8pm. We’ll be bringing you the latest results and headlines as the counts come in.

Key Events

  • Labour almost wipe out the Conservatives in Chorley election
  • Labour's Chris Webb newly elected MP for Blackpool South
08:05 BST

It was a long night as votes were counted at the Blackpool South by-election as Labour romped home

It was almost 5am before the result was announced.

Nine candidates, six weeks of campaigning but in the end only one winner as Chris Webb was elected the new MP for Blackpool South. Labour were confident even before counting started their candidate would emerge triumphant following their hard graft on the campaign trail. As the clock ticked on, more coffee was consumed, candidates stalked the room and campaigners sat exhausted on the sidelines as the counters counted.  Full report from Local Democracy reporter Shelagh Parkinson

08:01 BST

07:41 BSTUpdated 08:00 BST

'I will put the priorities of this town first' pledges Labour's Chris Webb newly elected MP for Blackpool South

Labour's Chris Webb is the new MP for Blackpool South after a resounding by-election victory  - and immediately pledged to put the town first.

He secured the seat with a majority of 7,607 votes ahead of second placed Conservative candidate David Jones.  Mr Jones's tally of 3,218 votes put him just ahead of Reform UK candidate Mark Butcher with 3,101. 

The result means the seat returns to Labour after previous MP Scott Benton won it for the Tories at the 2019 General Election before resigning the seat earlier this year. 

Full report here.

07:56 BST

Chorley - FINAL RESULTS TALLY

FINAL RESULTS TALLY

Labour - 13 (+2)

Conservatives - 1 (-2)

Green Party – 0

Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition - 0

Liberal Democrats - 0

OVERALL COUNCIL MAKE-UP

Labour - 39 (+2)

Conservatives – 3 (-2)

WARD RESULTS

KEY

(INC) - denotes incumbent

(CAB) - denotes cabinet member

(GL) - denotes group leader

​Adlington and Anderton

LAB HOLD

NEIL BAGLOW - Conservative Party: 404

SALLY FELTON - Green Party: 134

KIM SNAPE (INC) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 1,392

​Buckshaw and Whittle

LAB GAIN

RUSSELL GREEN - Labour Party: 995

AIDY RIGGOTT (INC) - Conservative Party: 870

RACHEL SMITH - Green Party: 214

​Chorley East

LAB HOLD

MARK GRANDI - Conservative Party: 255

CATHERINE HUNTER-ROSSALL - Green Party: 143

HASINA KHAN (INC) - Labour Party: 935

AAMIR KHANSAHEB - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 145

​Chorley North and Astley

LAB HOLD

RYAN GROGAN - Conservative Party: 426

TAHIR KHANSAHEB - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 50

ADRIAN LOWE (INC/CAB) - Labour Party: 1,002

JON ROYLE - Green Party: 173

​Chorley North East

LAB HOLD

SIMON CASH - Green Party: 146

MARGARET FRANCE (INC/CAB) - Labour Party: 1,451

GREGORY MORGAN - Conservative Party: 444

​Chorley North West

LAB HOLD

AARON BEAVER (INC) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 1,340

ARIF KHANSAHEB - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 51

PETER MALPAS - Conservative Party: 486

MARK TEBBUTT - Green Party: 214

​Chorley South East and Heath Charnock

LAB HOLD

ALISTAIR BRADLEY (INC/CAB/GL) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 1,173

JENNY HURLEY - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 76

SANDRA MERCER - Conservative Party: 467

JANE WESTON - Green Party: 158

​Chorley South West

LAB HOLD

OLGA CASH - Green Party: 562

PETER DAVENPORT - Conservative Party: 150

KATIE WILKIE - Labour Party: 935

Clayton East, Brindle and Hoghton

LAB GAIN

IRENE AMAHWE - Labour Party: 949

ALAN CULLENS (INC/GL) - Conservative Party: 723

GAIL ORMSTON - Lib Dem: 148

PAULINE SUMMERS - Green Party: 128

​Clayton West and Cuerden

LAB HOLD

SAM CHAPMAN - Conservative Party: 541

MARK CLIFFORD (INC) - Labour Party: 1,369

STEPHEN FENN - Liberal Democrat: 93

CLARE HALES - Green Party: 167

​Coppull

LAB HOLD

ANNE CALDERBANK - Green Party: 116

CONOR DAWSON - Conservative Party: 299

ALEX HILTON (INC) - Labour Party: 1,022

Croston, Mawdesley and Euxton South

CON HOLD

JOHN CLARE - Green Party: 194

MARK FROST - Liberal Democrat: 105

DEBRA PLATT (INC) - Conservative Party: 976

CAROLINE TURNER - Labour and Co-operative Party: 897

​Eccleston, Heskin and Charnock Richard

LAB HOLD

STEVE BLAND - Conservative Party: 504

SEF CHURCHILL - Green Party: 88

ROWAN POWER - Liberal Democrat: 60

ALAN WHITTAKER (INC) - Labour Party: 1,117

​Euxton

DANNY GEE (INC) - Labour and Co-operative Party: 1,255

MADELEINE HOUGHTON - Green Party: 170

CHRISTINE TURNER - Conservative Party: 467

07:45 BSTUpdated 07:55 BST

Chorley local election results 2024: Labour almost wipe out the Conservatives

Labour have tightened their grip on Chorley Council after winning all but one of the seats up for grabs at this year’s local elections - and deposing the Tory opposition group leader in the process.

Of the 14 seats being contested, the ruling party held all 11 that it was defending from the last time this particular set was fought in 2021 - and gained two others. The Conservatives kept hold of just one seat on the night.

The authority elects a third of its members each time there is a poll and the results this year have translated into Labour securing a position of near omnipotence in the borough. It now holds 39 of the 42 seats at the town hall, with the Tories down to just three.

Full report from Chorley here.

07:53 BST

15 pictures as voters across Lancashire and UK head to polls for local election 2024

Here are 15 pictures from yesterday’s elections:

https://www.lep.co.uk/news/politics/15-pictures-as-voters-across-lancashire-and-uk-head-to-polls-for-local-election-2024-4614592

