Candidates at the Blackpool South hustings

A call to nationalise search engines, respectful and considered arguments, and a drunk and disorderly arrest - last night’s Blackpool South by-election hustings packed in plenty over a little more than two hours.

Just one week after being announced, the hustings saw seven of the nine candidates gather at Blackpool Cricket Club to deliver their messages to the public and face their questions. A packed crowd turned out for the event, with standing room only left available at the back of a facility which overlooks Stanley Park.

The event was organised through a collaboration between The Blackpool Gazette and The Blackpool Lead ahead of Blackpool South residents casting their votes on May 2.

It was also a new experience for most of those standing for election but familiar topics dominated proceedings, with each would-be MP given a three minute opportunity to deliver their manifesto pledges before facing questions on the likes of sewage, Blackpool Airport, derelict properties and regeneration, prospects for the town’s young people, and health inequality.

Labour candidate Chris Webb addressing the hustings

Ahead of proceedings, audience members who had turned out on the cold and wet Thursday night spoke of a desire for change and a frustration at how the town has been represented. The event took place just 24 hours after allegations were made against the Fylde MP Mark Menzies which, while he denies the claims made against him, had added to the growing sense of mistrust in the region’s elected representatives.

Among the attendees, Blackpool South constituent Jimmy O’Donnell said: “In an ideal world, MPs should be the best of us but it seems to be the worst of us. I don’t understand why and I want to hear from someone who is honest and honourable.

“I want to have someone who will do their best for this town which I love and not just look out for themselves.”

Almost all of the seven candidates settled into proceedings by referencing their close connections to the town. All three of Mark Butcher, the Reform UK candidate; Labour’s Chris Webb; and Conservative nominee David Jones spoke of their involvement in charity work in Blackpool, while Liberal Democrat nominee Andrew Cregan discussed growing up in the town and seeing more and more closures each time he returned to visit family.

A packed house at the Blackpool South hustings event

The Green Party candidate Ben Thomas explained he too had grown up in Blackpool, while Kim Knight of the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom group and Stephen Black also spoke of their long-standing roots in the seaside town. Whatever else happens, we know that in contrast to the previous incumbent, the next Blackpool South will be born and bred in the town and all of those present

Proceedings started positively and respectfully with candidates initially focusing on their own aims rather than the shortcomings of others and an encouraging atmosphere was clear between those facing the room. As Mr Thomas, by some way the youngest contender, lost his train of thought, he was encouraged and supported by some of those who sat alongside him as well as members of the audience. That respectful approach was quickly broken up by Mr Cregan though, who used his opening gambit to launch attacks on the “lazy, Labour-run council” and the “Labour shysters in Town Hall and the Tories in Westminster”.

Candidates Ben Thomas, Mark Butcher and Kim Knight

Such attacks were limited though, with candidates showing more agreement and less animosity than you might expect to see at such an event. All candidates spoke of a need to do more to regenerate the town centre, protect crumbling buildings, tackle anti-social behaviour and improve health and job prospects.

Divisions could be seen in the issue of Blackpool Airport though, with Mr Jones and Mr Butcher advocating for its reopening as a way to boost Blackpool’s economy and bring more private investment. For the same reason, Mr Butcher said he wanted to build a film studio the size of ‘Pinewood and Elstree’ in Blackpool but did not elaborate on how this could be achieved.

In contrast, Mr Webb and Mr Thomas spoke against the reopening plan, saying the money would be better spent elsewhere and that there were more effective ways to improve Blackpool’s transport links. Calls to nationalise both the waterways and train lines generated the biggest applause of the night.

While Ms Knight earned plenty of support for her advocacy of Blackpool and desire to improve it, a more bewildered response met the other independent candidate, none more so than when he concluded an answer to a question about pollution in the sea by making a call to “nationalise AI and nationalise search engines”.

As a member of the audience questioned the candidates about crime and anti-social behaviour, those elsewhere in the building were left dealing with that exact issue themselves. A drunken man whose behaviour had caused problems within the audience continued to be a nuisance and, after his problematic behaviour accelerated, he eventually found himself tackled to the floor before police arrived.

A Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson today said: “We were called at 8.02pm yesterday to Blackpool Cricket Club to a report of a disturbance. Our officers attended and a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He has since been released [with] no further action.”

The final question of the night was devoted to the Mark Menzies allegations and saw Mr Jones questioned over his knowledge of what happened given his role as chairman of the Fylde Conservatives.

While he had enjoyed a warm reaction throughout the evening, a loud heckle of “nobody believes you” greeted his answer that he only found out shortly before the article was published, suggesting the Conservatives’ negative reputation will continue to cause problems for the party.

After proceedings had finished, many of those in attendance remained behind to speak with candidates directly. Tommy Kirkwood said he was pleased to have the chance to hear from candidates. He said he was fed up with the sleaze which had become associated with the town through Benton and had been the first person to sign the recall petition at the Salvation Army centre

Tommy, who was too young to vote at the last General Election, said he is planning to vote for the Labour candidate on May 2 but had also been impressed by Mr Thomas.

Another attendee who had been unable to vote in the last General Election in Blackpool South is Jake Burke. He said he was broadly impressed with how the candidates represented themselves and welcomed the chance to see them up close.

Jake said: “There were some candidates who were good orators but there were others that weren’t. It was interesting to see the differences between the candidates, some supporting each other and some not. It was also interesting that some could speak about their past achievements and some only spoke about what they wanted to achieve in the future.

Members of the hustings audience

Like many others in the town, Jake has seen people leave town for work or stay behind and still struggle. “I was speaking to my brother and two of his friends are working full time, one in care and one in a factory, but still have to supplement their income with Universal Credit.

“You hear people say ‘get a job, get another job’. People are working 37 hours and it’s still not enough in Blackpool.” After growing up in Austerity and witnessing “cuts after cuts after cuts”, Jake wants to see some hope for the town but remains optimistic.

He said: “I’m always glass half full because if you don’t have hope, what’s the point? Whoever is elected, I hope is true to their work. I hope they are full of integrity, continue this frankness and are willing to welcome something different.”