Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Blackpool’s most historic -and reputedly haunted - hotels has gone on the market.

The Old Coach House in Dean Street - just a short walk away from the Pleasure Beach - dates back to 1851, and is the oldest property in South Shore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was originally a vicarage and over the years, the owners have been told by guests about the spirits that reside and watch over them. Allegedly one guest said a male figure was staring at them eating a meal and was wearing a cap and black cloak. A second spectre was female and had the name of Shirley and looks after the dinning room.

Check out these 25 spooky properties in and around Blackpool It’s now being listed on uk.businessesforsale.com for £600,000, with its current owners looking to retire, having run the hotel since 2009.

The Old Coach House, Blackpool

What’s on offer?

The Old Coach House has eleven guest rooms, a carpark, gardens, a conservatory and bar. There is also private accommodation, a utility area, garage/storage area and a large kitchen with separate preparation area. Additionally there is a very large attic for further storage.

Turnover is said to be £85,000, with net profits of £40,000. It currently has a rating of 9.6/10 on Booking.com and 5/5 on Trip Advisor. Owners said: “We have only ever operated the business nine months out of the year and on the BnB status as previously mentioned. However, in prior times long before we purchased it, it was a five star establishment and had a restaurant open to the public in the evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was very well renowned in Blackpool for dining out and as such would cater extremely well for anyone with a chef background who may wish to significantly increase (double) turnover via this method. Furthermore the property has space all around it and above, where one could easily extend out to incorporate building new guest rooms or public areas. It is located on a large chunk of land.”

Alternative uses