Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Fleetwood army veteran was denied his right to vote after forgetting to bring valid photo ID to the polling station.

Former Army officer Adam Diver, 48, had been looking to place his vote in Fleetwood but was turned away after presenting his card, saying the experience left him feeling “gutted”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Army veteran Adam Diver, 48, had been looking to place his vote in Fleetwood but was turned away after presenting his card, saying the experience left him feeling “gutted”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I felt clearly deflated, I felt gutted to be fair and upset – I felt angry at the point,” Mr Diver, who served in the Army for 27 years, told the PA news agency.

“I felt like my time served was invalidated and I just thought to myself, ‘what was the point in that?’

“I’ve served in pretty much every war going, I’ve spent 27 years away from my family.

“I thought you could use it as an ID card. It’s like a driving licence, you can’t get any more official and it didn’t strike me one bit that it wouldn’t be validated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Local elections Lancashire 2024: Latest results and find out who was voted in your area as it happens

A Number 10 spokeswoman said: “It is our intention for the new Veteran Card, which was rolled out in January, to be added to the official list.”

The Government is consulting on adding the card to the list of acceptable voter ID, which already includes armed forces identity cards.

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer apologised to those who had been unable to use their veterans’ ID card to vote in the local elections on Thursday, vowing to “do all I can” to have it added to the list of valid identification.

Mr Mercer said: “I am sorry about this. The legislation on acceptable forms of ID came out before the veterans ID cards started coming out in January this year.

“I will do all I can to change it before the next one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour said the Government has had years to ensure the Veteran Card was included on the list of valid voter ID, having begun rolling out the cards in 2019.

Shadow veterans minister Steve McCabe said: “Veterans turned away from polling stations because they can’t use their veterans ID card to vote is a testament to how the Tories like to talk up their support for our forces but are failing to deliver.

“Despite what Johnny Mercer says, the Government has had years to make sure former service personnel could use their veterans ID to vote. It seems the minister is trying to pull the wool over veterans’ eyes yet again.”

Mr McCabe added that “multiple problems” had been found with voter ID and called for a “comprehensive review into this discredited policy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday’s election is the first time many voters in England and Wales have had to present ID to vote under provisions first rolled out at last year’s local elections.