The play written by award-winning Danny Robins and directed here by Isabel Marr has certainly attracted plenty of attention – and plaudits – since making its debut in the West End three years ago.

As secrets emerge and ghosts may, or may not, appear, it's an adrenaline-filled night topped off by a stunning twist nobody saw coming and to which the audience, similarly to Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, are sworn to secrecy via a message projected onto the stage as the cast departs.

The plot revolves around a dinner party hosted by in their home by Jenny, who believes their new home is haunted, and her husband Sam, who is far more sceptical. They argue with their guests Lauren and Ben when Jenny reveals she hears footsteps and crying in their baby daughter’s bedroom at exactly 2:22am each morning and the quartet decide to stay up until that time, so they will know for sure what is going on.

George Rainsford as Sam in 2:22 A Ghost Story

It's certainly a gripping thriller, if a little wordy in the early stages, but the plot builds admirably and is perfectly structured, with the acting performances from the main cast of four excellent throughout.

On the opening night of its run at The Grand, Fiona Wade, formerly Priya Sharma on TV’s Emmerdale for 11 years, was unavailable through illness, meaning Rachel Morris stepped up from the company to feature as Jenny and her performance was utterly faultless.

George Rainsford, best remembered as the doctor Ethan on BBC’s Casualty, is well cast as Sam while Jay McGuinness, who rose to fame in the band The Wanted and is a former Strictly Come Dancing winner, and Vera Chok, as soon on Channel 4’s Hollyoaks, impress as Ben and Lauren respectively.

The set consists of a simple lounge with kitchen area, patio doors with paved area beyond and doorway and the stage effects play their part admirably – as does the on-stage digital clock – as the tension is racked up towards that stunning climax, which causes you to then question everything you have already seen.