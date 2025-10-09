Lytham St Annes & other Fylde planning applications from last week awaiting a decision
In total, 14 planning appliucations were submitted across Lytham St Annes and the rest of the Fylde between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5.
Application no: 25/0526
Location: 3 Whitecoats Drive, Lytham St Annes FY8 4HH
Proposal: Certificate of lawful development for the proposed construction of a single storey rear extension and relocation of existing garage within rear garden.
Validation date: Monday, September 29
Application no: 25/0561
Location: British Aerospace PLC Bae Systems, Warton Aerodrome, Lytham Road, Bryning with Warton PR4 1AX
Proposal: Replacement of existing 22.4m communication tacan tower with 15m communication tacan tower.
Validation date: Monday, September 29
Application no: 25/0515
Location: 64 Preston Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 5AE
Proposal: Application to discharge conditions 3 (frame details required) of planning permission 25/0205
Validation date: Monday, September 29
Application no: 25/0564
Location: 34 Gregory Place, Lytham St Annes FY8 4sb
Proposal: Extension and alteration of the dwelling including: 1) demolition of existing conservatory to rear, 2) single storey rear extension, 3) provision of window to front elevation to facilitate conversion of existing garage to habitable accommodation, 4) extension of porch to front elevation, 5) re-roofing of dwelling and rooflight to rear roof slope.
Validation date: Monday, September 29
Application no: 25/0549
Location: Lytham Hall, Ballam Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4JX
Proposal: Application to vary conditions imposed on planning permission 24/0098 which approves the change of use of the building from offices to a mixed use of offices and storage/distribution with a range of external works. this application seeks to revise approved external works including hip to gable enlragement to faciltate relocation of the roof terrace to the northern elevation of the building, retention of hipped roof to other areas of the building, removal of solar panels and disabled lift access to park view road, provision of an external generator to the southern boundary, alteration to window, door, cladding and landscape arrangements, and provides details of external lighting and boundary treatments, so seeks to vary conditions 2 (approved plans), 3 (materials), 4 (boundary treatments), 5 (hard & soft landscaping scheme), 6 (exterior lighting), 12 (provision of supporting access infrastructure), as well as revision to the wording of condition 15 (construction hours) to enable quiter internal works to start from 7am.
Validation date: Monday, September 29
Application no: 25/0574
Location: 3 Firswood Close, Lytham St Annes FY8 4PA
Proposal: Extension, alteration and conversion of the garage to ancillary habitable accomodation, including 1) increased height to the flat roof of the building, 2) single storey front extension, 3) addition of windows to the front and side elevations.
Validation date: Tuesday, September 30
Application no: 25/0568
Location: Land north of Village Hall and west of Vicarage Lane, Newton with Clifton
Proposal: Permission in principle for erection of one dwelling
Validation date: Tuesday, September 30
Application no: 25/0565
Location: 10 Audley Close, Lytham St Annes FY8 4RT
Proposal: Single storey extensions to front, side and rear, and widening of driveway to front garden.
Validation date: Tuesday, September 30
Application no: 25/0544
Location: Gresford Nurseries, Division Lane, Lytham St Annes FY4 5EA
Proposal: Erection of detached, single storey stable block and formation of sand paddock enclosed by 1.25 metre high perimeter fencing within rear garden
Validation date: Tuesday, September 30
Application no: 25/0542
Location: Ridgefield 22 Mains Lane, Singleton FY6 7LF
Proposal: Alterations and extensions to dwelling comprising: 1) demolition of single storey side and rear extensions; 2) construction of single storey side and two storey rear extensions; 3) installation of roof lights; 4) external alterations to windows, doors and facing materials of dwelling; 5) modifications to vehicle access onto mains lane including widening of access and erection of front boundary treatment and gates up to 1.47 metres in height; 6) erection of timber fencing between 1.2 metres and 2 metres in height to western site boundary; and 7) erection of timber fencing up to 2 metres in height to northern site boundary (part retrospective application)
Validation date: Wednesday, October 1
Application no: 25/0555
Location: Land south of Albany Road and adjacent Lytham St Annes High School, Lytham St Annes
Proposal: Construction of new access road from albany road into lytham st annes high school playing fields to facilitate the use of the playing fields as broadcast and contractor compound areas, as well as parking and storage, during future golf championships including associated land re-modelling works and installation of fencing, gates and bollards
Validation date: Thursday, October 2
You can read more about this plan here.
Application no: 25/0576
Location: Sunny Bank Farm, Back Lane, Greenhalgh with Thistleton PR4 3HN
Proposal: Erection of a concrete ring slurry store with canopy
Validation date: Thursday, October 2
Application no: 25/0437
Location: Merlewood Caravan Park, Cartford Lane, Little Eccleston with Larbreck PR3 0YP
Proposal: Erection of agricultural building, 4 no. storage clamps and associated hardstanding (retrospective application)
Validation date: Thursday, October 2
Application no: 25/0496
Location: 30 Anchor Way, Lytham St Annes FY8 2TG
Proposal: Two/single storey side extension and formation of driveway within front garden
Validation date: Friday, October 3
You can also see the applications submitted in Blackpool last week here whilst the Fylde applications from the week prior are here.
For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/