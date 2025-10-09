Lytham St Annes & other Fylde planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Fylde Borough Council last week.

In total, 14 planning appliucations were submitted across Lytham St Annes and the rest of the Fylde between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5.

Application no: 25/0526

Location: 3 Whitecoats Drive, Lytham St Annes FY8 4HH

Proposal: Certificate of lawful development for the proposed construction of a single storey rear extension and relocation of existing garage within rear garden.

Validation date: Monday, September 29

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Application no: 25/0561

Bae Systems Warton Aerodrome have submitted plans for its site.placeholder image
Bae Systems Warton Aerodrome have submitted plans for its site. | Google Maps

Location: British Aerospace PLC Bae Systems, Warton Aerodrome, Lytham Road, Bryning with Warton PR4 1AX

Proposal: Replacement of existing 22.4m communication tacan tower with 15m communication tacan tower.

Validation date: Monday, September 29

Application no: 25/0515

Location: 64 Preston Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 5AE

Proposal: Application to discharge conditions 3 (frame details required) of planning permission 25/0205

Validation date: Monday, September 29

Application no: 25/0564

Location: 34 Gregory Place, Lytham St Annes FY8 4sb

Proposal: Extension and alteration of the dwelling including: 1) demolition of existing conservatory to rear, 2) single storey rear extension, 3) provision of window to front elevation to facilitate conversion of existing garage to habitable accommodation, 4) extension of porch to front elevation, 5) re-roofing of dwelling and rooflight to rear roof slope.

Validation date: Monday, September 29

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Application no: 25/0549

An application has been submitted for Lytham Hall.placeholder image
An application has been submitted for Lytham Hall. | Narional World

Location: Lytham Hall, Ballam Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4JX

Proposal: Application to vary conditions imposed on planning permission 24/0098 which approves the change of use of the building from offices to a mixed use of offices and storage/distribution with a range of external works. this application seeks to revise approved external works including hip to gable enlragement to faciltate relocation of the roof terrace to the northern elevation of the building, retention of hipped roof to other areas of the building, removal of solar panels and disabled lift access to park view road, provision of an external generator to the southern boundary, alteration to window, door, cladding and landscape arrangements, and provides details of external lighting and boundary treatments, so seeks to vary conditions 2 (approved plans), 3 (materials), 4 (boundary treatments), 5 (hard & soft landscaping scheme), 6 (exterior lighting), 12 (provision of supporting access infrastructure), as well as revision to the wording of condition 15 (construction hours) to enable quiter internal works to start from 7am.

Validation date: Monday, September 29

Application no: 25/0574

Location: 3 Firswood Close, Lytham St Annes FY8 4PA

Proposal: Extension, alteration and conversion of the garage to ancillary habitable accomodation, including 1) increased height to the flat roof of the building, 2) single storey front extension, 3) addition of windows to the front and side elevations.

Validation date: Tuesday, September 30

Application no: 25/0568

placeholder image
Google Maps

Location: Land north of Village Hall and west of Vicarage Lane, Newton with Clifton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposal: Permission in principle for erection of one dwelling

Validation date: Tuesday, September 30

Application no: 25/0565

Location: 10 Audley Close, Lytham St Annes FY8 4RT

Proposal: Single storey extensions to front, side and rear, and widening of driveway to front garden.

Validation date: Tuesday, September 30

Application no: 25/0544

Location: Gresford Nurseries, Division Lane, Lytham St Annes FY4 5EA

Proposal: Erection of detached, single storey stable block and formation of sand paddock enclosed by 1.25 metre high perimeter fencing within rear garden

Validation date: Tuesday, September 30

Application no: 25/0542

Location: Ridgefield 22 Mains Lane, Singleton FY6 7LF

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposal: Alterations and extensions to dwelling comprising: 1) demolition of single storey side and rear extensions; 2) construction of single storey side and two storey rear extensions; 3) installation of roof lights; 4) external alterations to windows, doors and facing materials of dwelling; 5) modifications to vehicle access onto mains lane including widening of access and erection of front boundary treatment and gates up to 1.47 metres in height; 6) erection of timber fencing between 1.2 metres and 2 metres in height to western site boundary; and 7) erection of timber fencing up to 2 metres in height to northern site boundary (part retrospective application)

Validation date: Wednesday, October 1

Application no: 25/0555

Lytham St Annes High School will be used for the filming of golf championships.placeholder image
Lytham St Annes High School will be used for the filming of golf championships. | Google Maps

Location: Land south of Albany Road and adjacent Lytham St Annes High School, Lytham St Annes

Proposal: Construction of new access road from albany road into lytham st annes high school playing fields to facilitate the use of the playing fields as broadcast and contractor compound areas, as well as parking and storage, during future golf championships including associated land re-modelling works and installation of fencing, gates and bollards

Validation date: Thursday, October 2

You can read more about this plan here.

Application no: 25/0576

Location: Sunny Bank Farm, Back Lane, Greenhalgh with Thistleton PR4 3HN

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposal: Erection of a concrete ring slurry store with canopy

Validation date: Thursday, October 2

Application no: 25/0437

An application has been submitted for Merlewood Caravan Parkplaceholder image
An application has been submitted for Merlewood Caravan Park | Google Maps

Location: Merlewood Caravan Park, Cartford Lane, Little Eccleston with Larbreck PR3 0YP

Proposal: Erection of agricultural building, 4 no. storage clamps and associated hardstanding (retrospective application)

Validation date: Thursday, October 2

Application no: 25/0496

Location: 30 Anchor Way, Lytham St Annes FY8 2TG

Proposal: Two/single storey side extension and formation of driveway within front garden

Validation date: Friday, October 3

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also see the applications submitted in Blackpool last week here whilst the Fylde applications from the week prior are here.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

Related topics:Planning permissionFyldeLytham
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice