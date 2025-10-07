The exciting reason why a new access road is planned at Lytham St Annes High School

A Fylde coast secondary school could be getting a brand new access road for a rather interesting reason...

Last week, Fylde Borough Council received an application for the land south of Albany Road and adjacent to Lytham St Annes High School in Ansdell.

The application was for the “construction of new access road from Albany Road into Lytham St Annes High School playing fields”.

The reason why appears more glamourous and exciting than your usual highway concerns however, as the proposal goes on to state that the new road would “facilitate the use of the playing fields as broadcast and contractor compound areas, as well as parking and storage, during future golf championships including associated land re-modelling works and installation of fencing, gates and bollards”.

Lytham St Annes High School of course borders the Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club and the application was submitted by The R&A Championships (full name The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, who organise The Open as well as a series of prestigious amateur championships and international matches.

Lytham St Annes High School will be used for the filming of golf championships. | Google Maps

In the application cover letter, the R&A state the road would be used “in conjunction with any future golf championships being held at the Royal Lytham& St Annes Golf Club (RLSA)”.

They also confirm that they have submitted the appliction “with permission from Lytham St Annes High School”, adding that there is “a legal agreement in place between the R&A and the School granting licence for use of parts of the site” which includes approval for this proposed access road.

This new road would be located on land owned by LSA High School, sitting between the school building and Ansdell Medical Centre.

Further explaining its neccessity, the R& A continues: “Access required during Championship years from the end of March to the end of August for any future Open Championship and will also be used for Women’s Open Championships but generally for a shorter period, as the school grounds are primarily used for car parking rather than compounds.

“Detailed Operational Management Plans for vehicular movements associated with the staging of a major event will be provided when such an event is scheduled to take place.”

If approved, the road is to be seven metres wide and will connect directly with Albany Road.

New tactile paving will be provided to define the end of the pavement on either side of the access “ensuring a safer journey for pedestrians”.

Eight heavy duty telescopic bollards will also be provided to ensure there is no parking by unauthorised vehicles within the access at all times.

An access gate to the site is provided at the end of the new access road too.

The applicant also states that the new access road proposal has been the subject of a pre-application exercise with Lancashire County Council, who have confirmed that the principle of a new access for the golf club to facilitate large events is accepted.

The application was received on Thursday, October 2, with the consulation therefore starting Friday, October 3.

The Consultation End Date is currently set for Friday, October 24 2025.

You can read the full application for yourself here.

