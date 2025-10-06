On October 2, the doors to the much-loved Ship & Royal pub opened again after a six-figure refurbishment offering customers a wide range of entertainment with quality food and drinks, now in the comfort of the refreshed surroundings.

The prominent Greene King pub on Clifton Street has had an extensive refurbishment inside and out.

First impressions count and the kerb appeal has been boosted with new signage and outdoor furniture to create a lovely café culture pavement space right in the heart of Lytham.

Inside, customers will see there’s an enhanced bar area and additional seating with new décor, flooring, furniture, lighting and artwork, including fully refurbished toilets.

There is plenty to delight sports fans with an enhanced sports viewing experience thanks to new TV screens for live fixtures on Sky Sports and TNT Sports, plus the introduction of two pool tables and a dart board.

Look out for details of the Ship & Royal’s regular schedule of entertainment following its official reopening, including Big Saturdays with live music acts each week.

Ship & Royal general manager, Sarah Coggan said: "We’re really pleased to welcome customers back to the Ship & Royal and show off our new look! We’ve missed seeing our regulars while works have been completed and we look forward to catching up with familiar and new faces from across Lytham and beyond.

“Following significant investment, the Ship & Royal has been revamped to provide guests with top quality facilities. With a nice new interior and a brilliant sports area to match, this is the ultimate destination for neighbours, families and sports fans alike to come together, make and share memories, and enjoy good food, drinks and entertainment.

“You can order on the App or our pub team is on hand to help you choose. We are here for the everyday catch ups and for special occasions, come in and see us!"

For bookings, opening times and more information, please visit the Ship & Royal’s website .

Take a look inside the refubrished pub below:

