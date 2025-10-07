All the Blackpool planning applications submitted last week
In total, seven planning applications were submitted across Blackpool and the Fylde between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5.
Location: 5 Alpic Drive, Blackpool FY5 1QB
Validated: Monday, September 29
Proposal: Erection of a single storey rear extension.
Location: 30 Burlington Road, Blackpool FY4 1JR
Validated: Tuesday, September 30
Proposal: Use of premises as 4no. self contained flats. (Certificate of Lawfulness Existing Use)
Location: 1 Beechfield Cottage, Beechfield Avenue, Blackpool FY3 9JQ
Validated: Tuesday, September 30
Proposal: Erection of a single storey detached building for use as a garden room.
Location: 38-40 Anchorsholme Lane East, Blackpool FY5 3QL
Validated: Thusday, October 2
Proposal: Installation of an automated teller machine (Retrospective application)
Location: 22 All Hallows Road, Blackpool FY2 0AS
Validated: Thusday, October 2
Proposal: Erection of a first floor rear extension.
Location: 26 Poulton Old Road, Blackpool FY3 LB
Validated: Thusday, October 2
Proposal: Erection of a single storey side extension.
Location: Springfield Court, 166-168 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9JA
Validated: Friday, October 3
Proposal: Erection of a replacement front boundary wall.
For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/
You can also see the Blackpool planning applications submitted the week prior here.