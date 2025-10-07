All the Blackpool planning applications submitted last week

Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council last week.

In total, seven planning applications were submitted across Blackpool and the Fylde between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5.

Application 25/0698

Location: 5 Alpic Drive, Blackpool FY5 1QB

Validated: Monday, September 29

Proposal: Erection of a single storey rear extension.

Application 25/0592

An application has been submitted for this Blackpool property. | Google Maps

Location: 30 Burlington Road, Blackpool FY4 1JR

Validated: Tuesday, September 30

Proposal: Use of premises as 4no. self contained flats. (Certificate of Lawfulness Existing Use)

Application 25/0701

Location: 1 Beechfield Cottage, Beechfield Avenue, Blackpool FY3 9JQ

Validated: Tuesday, September 30

Proposal: Erection of a single storey detached building for use as a garden room.

Application 25/0704

A retrospetive application has been submitted for this site, which is now a Go Local. | Google Maps

Location: 38-40 Anchorsholme Lane East, Blackpool FY5 3QL

Validated: Thusday, October 2

Proposal: Installation of an automated teller machine (Retrospective application)

Application 25/0711

Location: 22 All Hallows Road, Blackpool FY2 0AS

Validated: Thusday, October 2

Proposal: Erection of a first floor rear extension.

Application 25/0715

Location: 26 Poulton Old Road, Blackpool FY3 LB

Validated: Thusday, October 2

Proposal: Erection of a single storey side extension.

Application 25/0717

An application has been submitted for Springfield Court. | Google Maps

Location: Springfield Court, 166-168 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9JA

Validated: Friday, October 3

Proposal: Erection of a replacement front boundary wall.

