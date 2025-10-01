21 new planning applications submitted in Blackpool inc changes at hotels & schools
In total, 21 planning applications were submitted across Blackpool between Monday, September 15 and Sunday, September 28.
Location: 11 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY1 6DU
Validated: Monday, September 15
Proposal: External alterations including installation of new ground floor front window and application of render and use of premises as a single private dwellinghouse
Location: 58 Lawson Road, Blackpool FY3 9TD
Validated: Monday, September 15
Proposal: Erection of rear dormer
Location: 58 Lawson Road, Blackpool FY3 9TD
Validated: Monday, September 15
Proposal: Erection of two storey bay windows to front elevation
Location: 2 Cresswood Avenue, Blackpool FY5 3NT
Validated: Monday, September 15
Proposal: Erection of a part two-storey part single-storey side extension to existing dwelling and erection of a single-storey outbuilding in rear garden.
Location: 76 Collyhurst Avenue, Blackpool FY4 3NQ
Validated: Monday, September 15
Proposal: Erection of a single storey rear extension.
Location: 22 Beech Avenue, Blackpool FY3 9AY
Validated: Monday, September 15
Proposal: Removal of monterey cypress tree.
Location: Armfield Academy, 488A Lytham Road, Blackpool FY4 1TL
Validated: Tuesday, September 16
Proposal: Construction of a single storey classroom extension to the rear of the existing school building (Certificate of Lawfulness for Proposed Development)
Location: 22 Derby Road, Blackpool FY1 2JF
Validated: Wednesday, September 17
Proposal: Amendment to planning permission 23/0355 to make the following alterations: 1) flat roof finish amended from GRP roof covering to roofing felt; 2) dummy chimney redesigned and finished in render, colour-matched to the external brick work; 3) side elevation roof finish revised from hanging slate to composite wood-effect cladding; 4) introduction of off-white silicone render applied to selected areas of the front and rear elevations. (Non-Material Amendment not subject to consultation).
Location: 155 Newton Road, Blackpool FY3 8LZ
Validated: Wednesday, September 17
Proposal: Erection of two rear dormers and use of premises as altered as a care home for up to 3 adults (over 18 years old) with learning and/or mental disabilities.
Location: 7 Wilton Parade, Blackpool FY1 2HE
Validated: Wednesday, September 17
Proposal: Use of part of ground floor as a restaurant and takeaway resulting in a mixed use (Class C1, Class E, and Sui Generis).
Location: Park School, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9HF
Validated: Thursday, September 18
Proposal: Erection of a two storey and single storey side extension to create classrooms and entrance porch alongside new elevational treatment to building and provision of ramp access. Reconfiguration of external playground area, cladding of part of existing main building and provision of new fencing and new gates.
Location: Land at Cornford Road, Blackpool FY4 4QQ
Validated: Friday, September 19
Proposal: Erection of 2 buildings, one within Use Class B2, one comprising of 9 units within use class B8 with associated access and boundary treatments.
Location: 22 Quernmore Avenue, Blackpool FY3 9SU
Validated: Monday, September 22
Proposal: Erection of rear dormer in the roof space and installation of velux type window in the roof space to the front elevation. (Certificate of Lawfulness Proposed)
Location: Land to north east of Blackpool North Train Station car park, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3EZ
Validated: Tuesday, September 23
Proposal: Discharge in part of condition 17 (Materials) attached to planning permission 24/0215
Location: Land bounded by Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, Grosvenor Street and George Street
Validated: Tuesday, September 23
Proposal: Non-material amendment to wording of conditions 3 and 4 attached to planning permission 24/0495 to allow demolition to proceed prior to the agreement of final levels and other details.
Location: Anchorsholme Primary Academy, Eastpines Drive, Blackpool FY5 3RX
Validated: Wednesday, September 24
Proposal: Non-Material Amendment to planning permission 24/0674 to vary conditions 4 and 5 comprising of BNG requirements (Non-material amendment not subject to consultation)
Location: 1 Oakgrove, Blackpool FY4 2JR
Validated: Wednesday, September 24
Proposal: Erection of single storey side extension
Location: Whitegate Manor, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9AF
Validated: Thursday, September 25
Proposal: Amendment to planning permission 24/0379 (which was for the erection of 25 sheltered accommodation flats), comprising of addition of a cover over a lift shaft which will sit above the flat roof portion of the building; addition of footpath around front of building; small amount of additional hard standing in courtyard; movement of footprint of building approx. 1m south and removal of pedestrian link in south west corner of site to Ferguson Road (Non Material Amendment not subject to consultation)
Location: 187 Read's Ave, Blackpool FY1 4HZ
Validated: Thursday, September 25
Proposal: Alterations to fenestration and installation of brick slip finish to side and rear elevations.
Location: 126 Stony Hill Avenue, Blackpool FY4 1PW
Validated: Friday, September 26
Proposal: Erection of single storey rear extension
Location: 45-115 Scorton Avenue, Blackpool FY3 7HD
Validated: Friday, September 26
Proposal: Installation of new windows and cladding panels to front and rear elevations of all six blocks of flats.
