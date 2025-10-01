21 new planning applications submitted in Blackpool inc changes at hotels & schools

Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council over the last two weeks.

In total, 21 planning applications were submitted across Blackpool between Monday, September 15 and Sunday, September 28.

Application no. 25/0615

11 Lytham Road, formley a guest house, is hoping to become a single family dwelling | Google Maps

Location: 11 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY1 6DU

Validated: Monday, September 15

Proposal: External alterations including installation of new ground floor front window and application of render and use of premises as a single private dwellinghouse

Application no. 25/0602

Location: 58 Lawson Road, Blackpool FY3 9TD

Validated: Monday, September 15

Proposal: Erection of rear dormer

Application no. 25/0603

Location: 58 Lawson Road, Blackpool FY3 9TD

Validated: Monday, September 15

Proposal: Erection of two storey bay windows to front elevation

Application no. 25/0669

This Blackpool is looking to extend | Google Maps

Location: 2 Cresswood Avenue, Blackpool FY5 3NT

Validated: Monday, September 15

Proposal: Erection of a part two-storey part single-storey side extension to existing dwelling and erection of a single-storey outbuilding in rear garden.

Application no. 25/0660

Location: 76 Collyhurst Avenue, Blackpool FY4 3NQ

Validated: Monday, September 15

Proposal: Erection of a single storey rear extension.

Application no. 25/0668

Location: 22 Beech Avenue, Blackpool FY3 9AY

Validated: Monday, September 15

Proposal: Removal of monterey cypress tree.

Application no. 25/0661

Plans have been submitted for a classroom extension at Armfield Academy in Blackpool | National World

Location: Armfield Academy, 488A Lytham Road, Blackpool FY4 1TL

Validated: Tuesday, September 16

Proposal: Construction of a single storey classroom extension to the rear of the existing school building (Certificate of Lawfulness for Proposed Development)

Application no. 25/0637

Another planning application has been submitted for Elm House | Google Maps

Location: 22 Derby Road, Blackpool FY1 2JF

Validated: Wednesday, September 17

Proposal: Amendment to planning permission 23/0355 to make the following alterations: 1) flat roof finish amended from GRP roof covering to roofing felt; 2) dummy chimney redesigned and finished in render, colour-matched to the external brick work; 3) side elevation roof finish revised from hanging slate to composite wood-effect cladding; 4) introduction of off-white silicone render applied to selected areas of the front and rear elevations. (Non-Material Amendment not subject to consultation).

Application no. 25/0545

Location: 155 Newton Road, Blackpool FY3 8LZ

Validated: Wednesday, September 17

Proposal: Erection of two rear dormers and use of premises as altered as a care home for up to 3 adults (over 18 years old) with learning and/or mental disabilities.

Application no. 25/0673

The Brooklyn Hotel is hoping to open a restaurant/takeaway | Google Maps

Location: 7 Wilton Parade, Blackpool FY1 2HE

Validated: Wednesday, September 17

Proposal: Use of part of ground floor as a restaurant and takeaway resulting in a mixed use (Class C1, Class E, and Sui Generis).

Application no. 25/0667

An application has been submitted for Park School. | Google Maps

Location: Park School, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9HF

Validated: Thursday, September 18

Proposal: Erection of a two storey and single storey side extension to create classrooms and entrance porch alongside new elevational treatment to building and provision of ramp access. Reconfiguration of external playground area, cladding of part of existing main building and provision of new fencing and new gates.

Application no. 25/0645

Location: Land at Cornford Road, Blackpool FY4 4QQ

Validated: Friday, September 19

Proposal: Erection of 2 buildings, one within Use Class B2, one comprising of 9 units within use class B8 with associated access and boundary treatments.

Application no. 25/0679

Location: 22 Quernmore Avenue, Blackpool FY3 9SU

Validated: Monday, September 22

Proposal: Erection of rear dormer in the roof space and installation of velux type window in the roof space to the front elevation. (Certificate of Lawfulness Proposed)

Application no. 25/0683

Another planning application has been submitted for the new Ministry of Defence Blackpool tower. | Stuart Jones, Infinite3D

Location: Land to north east of Blackpool North Train Station car park, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3EZ

Validated: Tuesday, September 23

Proposal: Discharge in part of condition 17 (Materials) attached to planning permission 24/0215

Application no. 25/0686

Location: Land bounded by Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, Grosvenor Street and George Street

Validated: Tuesday, September 23

Proposal: Non-material amendment to wording of conditions 3 and 4 attached to planning permission 24/0495 to allow demolition to proceed prior to the agreement of final levels and other details.

Application no. 25/0688

Report published Feb 5 following an inspection on Jan 8-9. Classed as good for all categories, bar one outstanding. Highlights: inclusive school; pupils behave and achieve well; broad and ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: sometimes teachers do not focus sufficiently well on the most important info that pupils need to learn; handwriting policy. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

Location: Anchorsholme Primary Academy, Eastpines Drive, Blackpool FY5 3RX

Validated: Wednesday, September 24

Proposal: Non-Material Amendment to planning permission 24/0674 to vary conditions 4 and 5 comprising of BNG requirements (Non-material amendment not subject to consultation)

Application no. 25/0687

Location: 1 Oakgrove, Blackpool FY4 2JR

Validated: Wednesday, September 24

Proposal: Erection of single storey side extension

Application no. 25/0693

Another application has been submitted for Whitegate Manor | Google Maps

Location: Whitegate Manor, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9AF

Validated: Thursday, September 25

Proposal: Amendment to planning permission 24/0379 (which was for the erection of 25 sheltered accommodation flats), comprising of addition of a cover over a lift shaft which will sit above the flat roof portion of the building; addition of footpath around front of building; small amount of additional hard standing in courtyard; movement of footprint of building approx. 1m south and removal of pedestrian link in south west corner of site to Ferguson Road (Non Material Amendment not subject to consultation)

Application no. 25/0692

Location: 187 Read's Ave, Blackpool FY1 4HZ

Validated: Thursday, September 25

Proposal: Alterations to fenestration and installation of brick slip finish to side and rear elevations.

Application no. 25/0695

Location: 126 Stony Hill Avenue, Blackpool FY4 1PW

Validated: Friday, September 26

Proposal: Erection of single storey rear extension

Application no. 25/0616

Location: 45-115 Scorton Avenue, Blackpool FY3 7HD

Validated: Friday, September 26

Proposal: Installation of new windows and cladding panels to front and rear elevations of all six blocks of flats.

