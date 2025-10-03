Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Fylde Borough Council last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 16 planning appliucations were submitted across Lytham St Annes and the rest of the Fylde between Monday, September 22 and Sunday September 28.

Two more applications have been submitted for the former AXA building | Google Maps

Location: Former AXA building, Ballam Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4JZ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Application to vary conditions imposed on planning permission 24/0098 which approves the change of use of the building from offices to a mixed use of offices and storage/distribution with a range of external works. this application seeks to revise approved external works including hip to gable enlragement to faciltate relocation of the roof terrace to the northern elevation of the building, retention of hipped roof to other areas of the building, removal of solar panels and disabled lift access to park view road, provision of an external generator to the southern boundary, alteration to window, door, cladding and landscape arrangements, and provides details of external lighting and boundary treatments, so seeks to vary conditions 2 (approved plans), 3 (materials), 4 (boundary treatments), 5 (hard & soft landscaping scheme), 6 (exterior lighting), 12 (provision of supporting access infrastructure), as well as revision to the wording of condition 15 (construction hours) to enable quiter internal works to start from 7am.

Validation date: Monday, September 22

Location: Former AXA building, Ballam Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4JZ

Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 24/0098 to alter the description of development by removing reference to the provision of external render to the building, removal of the hip to gable enlargements except from the northern elevation of the building, solar panels and external lift, and, relocation of the roof terrace to the northern elevation, so that the description reads: “change of use of offices (use class e(g)(i)) to a mixed use comprising offices (use class e(g)(i)) and storage and distribution (use class b8), including the following external alterations: 1) replacement of windows, 2) replacement of existing external construction materials of the building and substatoin structure, 3) demolition of existing tower feature, 4) hip to gable enlargement and installation of a roof terrace to the northern elevation of block a, 5) single storey extension to the southern elevation to form a loading bay, 6) escape stairwells to block a, 7) security gates, 8) fencing, 9) hard and soft landscaping, 10) fenced plant enclosure, and 11) bike store to north of building.”

Validation date: Monday, September 22

8 Poulton Street is set to become a beauty parlour | Google Maps

Location: 8 Poulton Street, Kirkham PR4 2AB

Proposal: Advertisement consent for 1 non-illuminated fascia sign and 1 non illuminated projecting sign, and internal sticker adverts to the door and window.

Validation date: Monday, September 22

Location: 10 Douglas Avenue, Medlar with Wesham PR4 3DY

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Validation date: Monday, September 22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: 446 Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes FY8 2PP

Proposal: Replacement of bow window on front of dwelling with protruding bay window

Validation date: Tuesday, September 23

An application has been submitted for Rathmore Rest Home | Google Maps

Location: Rathmore Rest Home at 3-5 St Annes Road East, Lytham St Annes FY8 1TA

Proposal: Single storey rear extension to basement with roof terrace balcony above including insertion of ground floor patio doors to rear elevation and blocking up of side facing windows in rear outrigger at first and second floor levels

Validation date: Tuesday, September 23

Location: 14 Hastings Place, Lytham St Annes FY8 5LZ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Certificate of lawful development for proposed change of use from a garage associated to 14 hastings place (class c3) to a self contained hair salon (class e)

Validation date: Tuesday, September 23

Location: 3 The Grange, Lytham St Annes FY8 5RQ

Proposal: Extension and alteration of the dwelling including 1) enlargement of existing first floor balcony to rear elevation with external stair access to eastern side elevation, 2) replacement of existing hipped roof form to single storey structure to eastern side elevation of main dwelling with flat roof, 3) replacement of existing balustrades to front elevation with glazed balustrades, 4) replacement and reconfiguration of some windows to all elevations, 5) solar panels to rear roof slope, 6) reprofiling of rear garden adajcent to dwelling including extension of existing raised patio.

Validation date: Tuesday, September 23

This property has been earmarked for demolition, to make way for a self build. | Google Maps

Location: Silver Birches at 6 Islay Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4AD

Proposal: Erection of a custom/ self build dwelling following demolition of existing dwelling, replacement of front boundary wall and widening of existing vehicular access with provision of sliding gate, hard and soft landscaping arrangements.

Validation date: Tuesday, September 23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: 515a Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes FY8 2QX

Proposal: Single storey front extension

Validation date: Tuesday, September 23

This application involves a housing development off Wilding’s Lane | Google Maps

Location: Valentines Kennels, Wildings Lane, Lytham St Annes FY8 3RJ

Proposal: Application to discharge condition 19 (completion of written scheme of archaeological investigation) of planning permission 19/0642

Validation date: Wednesday, September 24

Location: 2 Richardson Close, Freckleton PR4 1PF

Proposal: Erection of detached outbuilding to front garden for use as home office (retrospective application)

Validation date: Wednesday, September 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Terrigal, Moss Side Lane, Ribby with Wrea PR4 2PE

Proposal: Certificate of lawful development for the proposed use of a dwellinghouse (use class c3) as a home for up to two young people (no older than 18 years of age) with care provided 24 hours a day by up to two non-resident carers working in shifts (use class c2)

Validation date: Wednesday, September 24

Read More 21 new planning applications submitted in Blackpool inc changes at hotels & schools

Location: Street Record, Badgers Walk East, Lytham St Annes FY8 4BS

Proposal: Works to tpo/87/0001 : t1 - white willow - previously failed willow tree with natural regenerative re growth that has formed to an unmanageable height. tree has become too large for its location - reduce/re-coppice to 4' hight stump t2 - sycamore - slightly suppressed by neighbouring trees and growing too close to properties -fell and remove t3 - ash - rapid growth leading to excessive weight in upper crown with risk of failure - fell and leave as nature pole

Validation date: Thursday, September 25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Land situated to the east of dwellings on Willow Drive, and west of Langtons Farm, Ribby Road, Ribby with Wrea PR4 1NB

Proposal: Outline application for the construction of two detached dwellings (access, layout and scale applied for with all other matters reserved)

Validation date: Thursday, September 25

Location: Weeton Barracks, Grantham Road, Weeton with Preese PR4 3HX

Proposal: Application to discharge condition 8 (surface water verification report) condition 9 (site-specific operation and maintenance manual) on planning permission 24/0184

Validation date: Friday, September 26

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/