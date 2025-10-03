All the planning applications submitted in Lytham St Annes & the rest of Fylde last week
In total, 16 planning appliucations were submitted across Lytham St Annes and the rest of the Fylde between Monday, September 22 and Sunday September 28.
Application no: 25/0558
Location: Former AXA building, Ballam Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4JZ
Proposal: Application to vary conditions imposed on planning permission 24/0098 which approves the change of use of the building from offices to a mixed use of offices and storage/distribution with a range of external works. this application seeks to revise approved external works including hip to gable enlragement to faciltate relocation of the roof terrace to the northern elevation of the building, retention of hipped roof to other areas of the building, removal of solar panels and disabled lift access to park view road, provision of an external generator to the southern boundary, alteration to window, door, cladding and landscape arrangements, and provides details of external lighting and boundary treatments, so seeks to vary conditions 2 (approved plans), 3 (materials), 4 (boundary treatments), 5 (hard & soft landscaping scheme), 6 (exterior lighting), 12 (provision of supporting access infrastructure), as well as revision to the wording of condition 15 (construction hours) to enable quiter internal works to start from 7am.
Validation date: Monday, September 22
Application no: 25/0557
Location: Former AXA building, Ballam Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4JZ
Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 24/0098 to alter the description of development by removing reference to the provision of external render to the building, removal of the hip to gable enlargements except from the northern elevation of the building, solar panels and external lift, and, relocation of the roof terrace to the northern elevation, so that the description reads: “change of use of offices (use class e(g)(i)) to a mixed use comprising offices (use class e(g)(i)) and storage and distribution (use class b8), including the following external alterations: 1) replacement of windows, 2) replacement of existing external construction materials of the building and substatoin structure, 3) demolition of existing tower feature, 4) hip to gable enlargement and installation of a roof terrace to the northern elevation of block a, 5) single storey extension to the southern elevation to form a loading bay, 6) escape stairwells to block a, 7) security gates, 8) fencing, 9) hard and soft landscaping, 10) fenced plant enclosure, and 11) bike store to north of building.”
Validation date: Monday, September 22
Application no: 25/0547
Location: 8 Poulton Street, Kirkham PR4 2AB
Proposal: Advertisement consent for 1 non-illuminated fascia sign and 1 non illuminated projecting sign, and internal sticker adverts to the door and window.
Validation date: Monday, September 22
Application no: 25/0523
Location: 10 Douglas Avenue, Medlar with Wesham PR4 3DY
Proposal: Single storey rear extension
Validation date: Monday, September 22
Application no: 25/0540
Location: 446 Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes FY8 2PP
Proposal: Replacement of bow window on front of dwelling with protruding bay window
Validation date: Tuesday, September 23
Application no: 25/0531
Location: Rathmore Rest Home at 3-5 St Annes Road East, Lytham St Annes FY8 1TA
Proposal: Single storey rear extension to basement with roof terrace balcony above including insertion of ground floor patio doors to rear elevation and blocking up of side facing windows in rear outrigger at first and second floor levels
Validation date: Tuesday, September 23
Application no: 25/0530
Location: 14 Hastings Place, Lytham St Annes FY8 5LZ
Proposal: Certificate of lawful development for proposed change of use from a garage associated to 14 hastings place (class c3) to a self contained hair salon (class e)
Validation date: Tuesday, September 23
Application no: 25/0508
Location: 3 The Grange, Lytham St Annes FY8 5RQ
Proposal: Extension and alteration of the dwelling including 1) enlargement of existing first floor balcony to rear elevation with external stair access to eastern side elevation, 2) replacement of existing hipped roof form to single storey structure to eastern side elevation of main dwelling with flat roof, 3) replacement of existing balustrades to front elevation with glazed balustrades, 4) replacement and reconfiguration of some windows to all elevations, 5) solar panels to rear roof slope, 6) reprofiling of rear garden adajcent to dwelling including extension of existing raised patio.
Validation date: Tuesday, September 23
Application no: 25/0502
Location: Silver Birches at 6 Islay Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4AD
Proposal: Erection of a custom/ self build dwelling following demolition of existing dwelling, replacement of front boundary wall and widening of existing vehicular access with provision of sliding gate, hard and soft landscaping arrangements.
Validation date: Tuesday, September 23
Application no: 25/0479
Location: 515a Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes FY8 2QX
Proposal: Single storey front extension
Validation date: Tuesday, September 23
Application no: 25/0570
Location: Valentines Kennels, Wildings Lane, Lytham St Annes FY8 3RJ
Proposal: Application to discharge condition 19 (completion of written scheme of archaeological investigation) of planning permission 19/0642
Validation date: Wednesday, September 24
Application no: 25/0524
Location: 2 Richardson Close, Freckleton PR4 1PF
Proposal: Erection of detached outbuilding to front garden for use as home office (retrospective application)
Validation date: Wednesday, September 24
Application no: 25/0483
Location: Terrigal, Moss Side Lane, Ribby with Wrea PR4 2PE
Proposal: Certificate of lawful development for the proposed use of a dwellinghouse (use class c3) as a home for up to two young people (no older than 18 years of age) with care provided 24 hours a day by up to two non-resident carers working in shifts (use class c2)
Validation date: Wednesday, September 24
Application no: 25/0563
Location: Street Record, Badgers Walk East, Lytham St Annes FY8 4BS
Proposal: Works to tpo/87/0001 : t1 - white willow - previously failed willow tree with natural regenerative re growth that has formed to an unmanageable height. tree has become too large for its location - reduce/re-coppice to 4' hight stump t2 - sycamore - slightly suppressed by neighbouring trees and growing too close to properties -fell and remove t3 - ash - rapid growth leading to excessive weight in upper crown with risk of failure - fell and leave as nature pole
Validation date: Thursday, September 25
Application no: 25/0466
Location: Land situated to the east of dwellings on Willow Drive, and west of Langtons Farm, Ribby Road, Ribby with Wrea PR4 1NB
Proposal: Outline application for the construction of two detached dwellings (access, layout and scale applied for with all other matters reserved)
Validation date: Thursday, September 25
Application no: 25/0573
Location: Weeton Barracks, Grantham Road, Weeton with Preese PR4 3HX
Proposal: Application to discharge condition 8 (surface water verification report) condition 9 (site-specific operation and maintenance manual) on planning permission 24/0184
Validation date: Friday, September 26
