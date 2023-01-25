News you can trust since 1873
Two people arrested after police conduct drugs raids in Blackpool and St Annes

Two people have been arrested after drugs warrants were executed in the Blackpool and Fylde areas.

By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 3:49pm

Drugs were seized after officers executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act in the Blackpool area on Tuesday (January 24).

A 49-year-old woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine).

On Wednesday (January 25), more drugs, cash and equipment were seized after officers conducted a drugs raid in the St Annes area.

A man and woman have been arrested after drugs warrants were executed in the Blackpool and Fylde areas
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis).

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It targets the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.