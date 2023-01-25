Roofer and father-of-one Richard Wylie, 36, of The Stables, Thornton, and Richard Whiteside, 54, of Mickleden Road, Blackpool, are charged – with others yet to appear – with conspiracy to supply cocaine in Blackpool in 2020.

They are further charged with money laundering £49,000, which the court was told is said to be the proceeds of drug dealing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Magistrates Court heard that the Crown believed the two defendants were alleged to be high ranking conspirators in a gang, some of whom are still at large in Europe.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

The duo faced Blackpool magistrates on Wednesday, January 25. They were sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where they will appear on February 22.