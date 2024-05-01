Three men arrested after vandals attempt to set fire to Cube Bar in Poulton-le-Fylde
Three men have been arrested after vandals attempted to set fire to a bar in Poulton-le-Fylde.
Arsonists attempted to set fire to the front door of the Cube Bar on Breck Road at around 12.25am on Tuesday, April 23.
The offenders had also smashed the windows of the premises.
A similar incident occurred at the bar a few weeks prior, with five men spotted attempting to set fire to the building on March 28.
Three men aged 27, 48 and 19 were later arrested on suspicion of arson not endangering life, criminal damage to a building and theft of a motor vehicle.
They were bailed pending further investigations.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe these were targeted attacks and that there is no wider threat to neighbouring businesses and the local community.
“High visibility patrols from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue in the area for reassurance.”
Officers on Wednesday (May 1) released a CCTV image of a Land Rover they wanted to find as part of their investigation.
Police said the vehicle had been stolen prior to the arson attack.
If you have any information or footage that could help police with their enquiries, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting 0023 of April 23.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.