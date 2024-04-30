Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bispham man whose idyllic seafront home has been hit by a shocking vandalism spree costing thousands of pounds says he has no idea why it has been targeted.

The detached house, on Queens Prom, has been attacked three times by masked figures in dark hoodies, captured on CCTV.

And worryingly, the family of four were in the house on all three occasions, which occurred late at night and in the early hours of the morning.

Smashed windows with hammer

In the latest incident one of the suspects calmly walked up to the front of the house and smashed 13 windows with a hammer, before running off and climbing into a white car.

Home owner Balaji Kalyana, a father of two, only moved into the house in September last year.

He said: “This a beautiful house in a lovely area with really good neighbours - I never ever thought this would be happening.

“ The worst thing is that one of my two sons saw this man smashing the window downstairs and it was obviously really frightening and upsetting for him.

“This is not a random attack by vandals, it has been targeted and planned - but why?

“I have no idea who is doing this or what the reason is for it, I can’t understand why our house is being targeted. It doesn’t make sense.”

Mr Kalyana, an ‘IT architect’ for a health products company, said: “After the first two times, the police told me they were closing the case after just four days because the men would be hard to identify on CCTV

“But it has happened three times now - I feel more could be done to find these men. It’s a serious thing.

“Using technology now, it is even possible to track down strangers in an area at a certain time, using data from their mobile phone. It is not impossible to catch these men.”

He added: “My neighbours have been really supportive and one of them has a security firm and is even patrolling the area, on and off.”

Drove off in white Ford

The suspects first arrived just after midnight on April 5 at 00: 20 hrs, two men arrived in dark clothing and while one put a brick through the conservatory window, the other waited across the street,

At 11.30pm that same day, they returned and broke four windows in the swimming pool block at the side of the house, with a shower of glass shards falling into the pool.

Just over a fortnight later, on April 21, one masked individual returned at 1.54am and smashed all the downstairs panes at the front.

The suspect then climbed into a white car, believed to be either a Ford Fiesta or a Ford Puma, before driving off down Montpelier Avenue.

Lancashire Police were contacted for a comment.