Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arsonists have tried to set fire to a popular town centre bar for the second time in a month.

Lancashire Police were called to The Cube on Breck Road in Poulton shortly after midnight to a report that the windows had been smashed and an attempt had been made to set the door on fire.

Officers attended and the fire was quickly put out.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second in a month where vandals have tried to set the pub on fire and at least the third time the windows have been smashed.

Scenes at The Cube in Poulton after vandals attempted to set it on fire for the second time in a month

The windows had only just been replaced on Friday after they had been previously damaged.

One onlooker said: “I've walked past the building this morning and it's cordoned off by the fire brigade. You can see their spray on the floor surrounding the door which had been attempted to be burnt.

“I think this is the 4th time now. Looks like the insurance guys are in there now looking round. They literally only got new windows on Friday. “I’ve just spoke to a woman outside who's involved with the community hall and apparently the men are on CCTV. There were five with baseball bats.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is currently cordoned off and the bar closed to customers.

Paul Mellor, owner of The Cube, confirmed there had been more than one incident but because a police investigation was underway, he did not want to comment further.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the arson attack to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were called at shortly after midnight to a report that the windows of The Cube, Breck Road had been smashed and an attempt had been made to set the door on fire.

“Officers attended and the fire was quickly put out. We know this will be a concern and we are now investigating what happened. We would appeal for anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information about who could be responsible to get in touch.

“Your Neighbourhood Policing team will be out and about around Poulton this morning providing reassurance and answering any questions you have. If you see us, please come and say hello.