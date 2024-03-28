Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Five men were spotted attempting to set fire to a nightclub in Poulton-le-Fylde.

Police were called to a report of arson at the Cube nightclub on Breck Road at 1.15am on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five men were spotted getting out of a grey/silver-coloured 4x4 vehicle parked opposite the club at around 1.10am.

They then caused damage to windows of the club before attempting to set fire to the front door of the building.

Five men were spotted attempting to set fire to the front door of the Cube nightclub in Poulton-le-Fylde (Credit: Google)

The men then left the scene in the same 4x4 vehicle.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We believe this was a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to the public.

"There will be an increased police presence in Poulton town centre today for reassurance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the incident or caught it on camera has been urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 0039 of March 28.