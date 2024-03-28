Five men spotted attempting to set fire to Cube nightclub on Breck Road in Poulton-le-Fylde
Five men were spotted attempting to set fire to a nightclub in Poulton-le-Fylde.
Police were called to a report of arson at the Cube nightclub on Breck Road at 1.15am on Thursday.
Five men were spotted getting out of a grey/silver-coloured 4x4 vehicle parked opposite the club at around 1.10am.
They then caused damage to windows of the club before attempting to set fire to the front door of the building.
The men then left the scene in the same 4x4 vehicle.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We believe this was a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to the public.
"There will be an increased police presence in Poulton town centre today for reassurance."
Anyone who witnessed the incident or caught it on camera has been urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 0039 of March 28.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.