Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A DJ from Fleetwood has been found guilty of rape and sexual abuse against a girl aged under 16.

Lee Clark, 49, of Southfleet Place, Fleetwood was charged with an appalling catalogue of sexual offences when he appeared at Preston Crown Court last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He denied the offences and faced trial by jury on 16 counts including multiple charges of rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault, sexual activity with a child, attempted rape, attempted sexual assault and attempted assault by penetration.

The jury found him guilty on four counts - 1 x rape, 1 x sexual assault, 1 x assault by penetration and 1 x attempted assault by penetration.

Stock picture by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

Clark attended Hesketh High School in the 80s and was a DJ for hire in Fleetwood and around the Fylde coast in recent years, where he provided music and entertainment for birthdays, weddings and christenings.