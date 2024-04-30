Fleetwood DJ Lee Clark guilty of rape and child sex abuse after Preston Crown Court trial
A DJ from Fleetwood has been found guilty of rape and sexual abuse against a girl aged under 16.
Lee Clark, 49, of Southfleet Place, Fleetwood was charged with an appalling catalogue of sexual offences when he appeared at Preston Crown Court last week.
He denied the offences and faced trial by jury on 16 counts including multiple charges of rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault, sexual activity with a child, attempted rape, attempted sexual assault and attempted assault by penetration.
The jury found him guilty on four counts - 1 x rape, 1 x sexual assault, 1 x assault by penetration and 1 x attempted assault by penetration.
Clark attended Hesketh High School in the 80s and was a DJ for hire in Fleetwood and around the Fylde coast in recent years, where he provided music and entertainment for birthdays, weddings and christenings.
He was remanded in custody and is to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on July 15 before His Honour Judge Preston.