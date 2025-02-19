Lancashire Police appeal for 'key witness' who swerved past man moments before fatal Blackpool hit and run
He suffered serious injuries after he was knocked down on a crossing at the junction of Mowbray Drive and Plymouth Road at around 7.55pm last Monday.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he sadly died that evening.
Lancashire Police said he has yet to be formally identified, but is believed to be in his 70s and from St Annes. Enquiries are ongoing to try and trace his next of kin and the force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Last Thursday, a man in his 70s from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Appel for ‘key witness’ driver
Detectives are also appealing to a driver who has been identified as a potential witness. Following enquiries, they believe that a vehicle may have driven around the man, who was in the road prior to the fatal collision.
“We would like to speak to the driver of that vehicle, solely as a witness, to assist our enquiries,” said the a spokesperson for the force.
DS Joseph Ghigi, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, added: “We are really keen to speak to the driver, as they may be a key witness to our investigation.
“I want to reiterate that the driver is being treated only as a witness, and is not in any trouble, but it is really important that we speak to them.
“If this is you, or if you know who the driver may be, I would encourage you to do the right thing, and come forward.”
You can contact Lancashire Police by calling 101 and quoting log 1141 of February 10, or by emailing [email protected]