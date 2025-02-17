A man in his 70s has been arrested on suspicion of killing a man in a hit and run in Blackpool.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fatal collision, at the junction of Mowbray Drive and Plymouth Road, at around 7.55pm last Monday (February 10).

A man in his 70s from St Annes was struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he sadly died.

Despite a week-long enquiry, Lancashire Police have not been able to formally identify the man at this stage and enquiries are ongoing to try and trace his next of kin.

The force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The man was struck by a car while using a pedestrian crossing in Plymouth Road, close to the junction with Mowbray Drive, shortly before 8pm on Monday (February 10) | Google

Suspect arrested

A 43-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but was later released and no further action will be taken against him, said police.

A second man in his 70s has since been arrested on suspicion of being the hit and run driver.

The man, from Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Search for victim’s family

Sadly, the man killed in the hit and run has not been formally identified, and police are continuing to make enquiries to identify his family members.

If you think you might be a relative or have any information which could help find his next of kin, please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1141 of 10th February, or email [email protected]

A police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the people who have come forward with information so far and would continue to appeal for anyone who may be able to help us piece together exactly what happened on Monday evening.

“Please contact us, especially if you witnessed the collision, or the man in the moments before or after the collision, or if you have dashcam or CCTV of the Mowbray Drive area of Plymouth Road specifically the pedestrian crossing between 7:45pm and 8:05pm on Monday 10th February.”