News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Cruel Blackpool dog owners banned from keeping animals for 10 years

A couple who nearly starved their dogs to death have been banned from keeping all animals for 10 years.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:38 BST

Ryan Seel, 28 and Debbie Slater, 33, both admitted cruelty offences when they appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

Today (Wednesday, June 28), the pair – both of Peter Street, Blackpool – returned to court for sentencing. They have been banned from keeping animals for the next decade.

Starving dogs were 24 hours from death

Blackpool Magistrates' CourtBlackpool Magistrates' Court
Blackpool Magistrates' Court
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three of the couple’s six Jack Russells would most likely have died in 24 hours, said the RSPCA, if the charity hadn’t seized the dogs and taken them to an animal hospital for emergency treatment.

RSPCA prosecutor Paul Ridehalgh described how the dogs were severely underweight and their bones were clearly visible under their skin.

Slater and Seel each admitted two offences of causing the Jack Russell dogs unnecessary suffering and failing to maintain the animals' welfare by giving them adequate food and water.

The court heard how council staff were first alerted to the plight of the six Jack Russells after a number of complaints about the dogs making noise.

Hide Ad

Council officers visited the home and later reported them to the RSPCA. The charity’s welfare team then investigated and removed the dogs after discovering how underweight they were .

Hide Ad

"Three of the six were 24 hours from death ," said the prosecutor. “This was either due to long term poor diet or short term starvation.”

Defence lawyer Gerry Coyle – representing Ryan Seel – said his client lived in a property which suffered from damp and leaks. He added that the pair were on Universal Credit and ‘living in poverty’ and unable to afford vets fees.

“What happened with the dogs was not because they don’t love and care for them, but for financial reasons,” he told Magistrates.

Hide Ad

Brett Chappell, defending Seel’s partner Debbie Slater, appealed for leniency and told the court about the couple’s other dog – a Shar Pei – which was fit and well.

"What happened was not a deliberate act of cruelty, but her efforts fell well short of what is acceptable," said Mr Chappell.

Hide Ad

The couple were banned from keeping animals for 10 years and were each handed a one year community punishment with ten rehabilitation days.

Handing out the ban, chairman of the Magistrates Paul Farquhar told them: “You inflicted a high level of suffering and prolonged ill treatment on those poor dogs.”

Hide Ad

Seel must also complete 100 hours unpaid work and Slater was given a four month curfew. The pair were each ordered to pay £414 in costs.

More from Blackpool Magistrates’ Court

- Blackpool man accused of ‘grooming’ family and sexually assaulting their child

- Street attack man spared prison after kicking victim in head

Hide Ad

- Former councillor avoids prison after admitting child sex offences

Hide Ad

- Holidaymaker charged with attacking woman under Central Pier

- Blackpool dad sent to prison for 3 months for stealing cheese and butter