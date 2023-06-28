News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Magistrates send dad-of-two to prison for cheese and butter shoplifting spree

A Blackpool dad who stole £100 worth of cheese and butter in a shoplifting spree has been sent to prison for three months.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:08 BST

Dad-of-two Gage Blundell, 29, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Monday (June 26) where he admitted stealing the dairy products from shops in the resort.

The thefts meant Blundell, of Scorton Avenue, Blackpool, was found to have breached the terms of a suspended prison sentence imposed for a previous offence.

“He is working hard with the authorities to beat his heroin habit,” his lawyer Patrick Nelligan told the court.

He was remanded in custody and will be jailed for 12 weeks.

