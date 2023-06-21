News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool holidaymaker charged with attacking woman under Central Pier

A Blackpool holidaymaker has been charged with assaulting a woman under Central Pier.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 21st Jun 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 13:55 BST

The woman, aged in her 30s, suffered a number of injuries after she was attacked under the pier at around 6.55pm on Sunday (June 18).

Police were called to the scene and a 29-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody. He was later charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

The man was brought before Blackpool Magistrates on Tuesday (June 20) where he was named as Hayden McGilligan from Stoke-on-Trent.

The woman, aged in her 30s, suffered a number of injuries after she was attacked under Central Pier at around 6.55pm on Sunday, June 18. Picture by Adam Franks
The woman, aged in her 30s, suffered a number of injuries after she was attacked under Central Pier at around 6.55pm on Sunday, June 18. Picture by Adam Franks
He denied assaulting the woman, pleading not guilty. McGilligan was remanded into custody pending his trial at a date to be fixed.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.55pm on Sunday (June 18) to an area under Central Pier, Blackpool to a report of assault.

“It was found that a woman in her 30s had been assaulted. A 29-year-old man from Staffordshire was arrested.

"He was later charged with assault causing actual harm and remanded to appear before Blackpool Magistrates Court.”

Hayden McGilligan, 29, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested and charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after a woman was attacked under Central Pier on Sunday, June 18
Hayden McGilligan, 29, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested and charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after a woman was attacked under Central Pier on Sunday, June 18